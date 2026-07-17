Ratos AB: Strong quarter and execution of Ratos 2030 Strategy

Q2 2026, continuing operations

Net sales amounted to SEK 5,703m (5,594), of which organic growth corresponded to 3.4% (1.3)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 988m (867)

The adjusted EBITA margin was 17.3% (15.5)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,345m (834) and was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK +387m (-3), mainly due to the divestment of shares in Sentia and insurance compensation received

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,097m (555)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.97 (1.45)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.15 (1.49)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,519m (940)

January-June 2026, continuing operations

Net sales amounted to SEK 10,199m (10,066), of which organic growth corresponded to 3.4% (-1.8)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,405m (1,212)

The adjusted EBITA margin was 13.8% (12.0)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,707m (1,269) and was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK +362m (+117), mainly due to the divestment of shares in Sentia and insurance compensation received

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,344m (790)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.64 (1.61)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.74 (2.03)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,541m (980)

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

On 2 June, Ratos sold 9 million shares in the associate Sentia, corresponding to approximately 9% of the shares and votes, at a price of NOK 72.40 per share. Gross proceeds from the transaction amounted to approximately NOK 652m. The earnings effect in the quarter amounted to approximately SEK 200m. Following the transaction, Ratos' holding in Sentia amounts to approximately 31%

In June, HL Display signed an agreement to acquire UFO Display Solutions. The acquisition closed on 1 July 2026

During the quarter, Ratos received SEK 200m in insurance compensation from the M&A insurance policy covering Expin Group

"Ratos delivered a quarter characterised by organic growth, higher margins and strong cash flow. We continued to execute our Ratos 2030 Strategy and implement our model as an active, long-term investment company."

Gustaf Salford, CEO

A presentation of the interim report will be held today at 10.00 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available as a audiocast on Ratos website, www.ratos.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations.

To follow the presentation via audiocast, access this link:

https://events.inderes.com/ratos/q2-report-2026

To participate and verbally ask questions via teleconference, please register via link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://events.inderes.com/ratos/q2-report-2026/dial-in

Stockholm, 17 July 2026

Ratos AB (publ)

Gustaf Salford

CEO

For further information, please visit www.ratos.com or contact:

Anna Vilogorac, CFO & IR

+46 70 616 50 19, anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

This information is information that Ratos is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:30 CEST.

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.