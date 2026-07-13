Ratos AB: Ratos CFO Anna Vilogorac takes on a new role

Anna Vilogorac, CFO of Ratos, has decided to leave the company to assume a position as CFO of another listed company. Anna will remain in her current role during her notice period to ensure an orderly handover and transition.

"Anna is a valued member of the Ratos Management team and has made important contributions to Ratos. I am pleased that she will remain in her role during the transition period, ensuring continuity as we identify her successor," says Gustaf Salford, CEO of Ratos.

A search process to identify a successor has been initiated.

Further information will be provided once a successor has been appointed.

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.