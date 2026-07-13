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WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:09
3,024 Euro
-1,05 % -0,032
Branche
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1-Jahres-Chart
RATOS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RATOS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0343,08013:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 12:00 Uhr
32 Leser
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Ratos AB: Ratos CFO Anna Vilogorac takes on a new role

Anna Vilogorac, CFO of Ratos, has decided to leave the company to assume a position as CFO of another listed company. Anna will remain in her current role during her notice period to ensure an orderly handover and transition.

"Anna is a valued member of the Ratos Management team and has made important contributions to Ratos. I am pleased that she will remain in her role during the transition period, ensuring continuity as we identify her successor," says Gustaf Salford, CEO of Ratos.

A search process to identify a successor has been initiated.

Further information will be provided once a successor has been appointed.

For more information, please contact:
Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability
+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.