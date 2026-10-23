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WKN: A2DHFL | ISIN: SE0009143662 | Ticker-Symbol: VOG
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 08:04
2,075 Euro
-1,89 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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VOLATI AB Chart 1 Jahr
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VOLATI AB 5-Tage-Chart
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2,1652,33510:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:40 Uhr
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Volati AB: Volati Interim Report January-September 2026

Continued growth and improved underlying earnings

Volati delivered continued growth and improved underlying earnings in the third quarter. Net sales increased by 12 percent to SEK 1,176 (1,051) million, driven by acquisitions during the year. Reported EBITA amounted to SEK 58 (76) million. EBITA before items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 87 million, an increase of 15 percent, resulting in a stronger underlying EBITA margin.

Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO

For the full CEO-comment, see the interim report in its entirety.

Quarter July-September 2026

  • Net sales increased by 12 percent to SEK 1,176 (1,051) million.
  • EBITA decreased by 23 percent to SEK 58 (76) million.
  • Profit after tax decreased by 63 percent to SEK 11 (29) million.
  • Earnings per ordinary share for continuing operations decreased by 144 percent to SEK -0.07 (0.15).

Period January-September 2026

  • Net sales increased by 9 percent to SEK 3,531 (3,245) million.
  • EBITA decreased by 28 percent to SEK 191 (265) million.
  • Profit after tax decreased by 50 percent to SEK 53 (107) million.
  • Earnings per ordinary share for continuing operations decreased by 97 percent to SEK 0.02 (0.69).

Events during and after the reporting period

  • On 1 July, an agreement was signed to acquire NicEtikett AB's label business through an asset acquisition. This is an add-on acquisition for Ettiketto Group and strengthens the platform's presence in the Swedish market. NicEtikett AB has annual sales of SEK 35 million.
  • On 16 July, Tramex was acquired as an add-on acquisition for Corroventa, broadening the platform's offering in moisture detection and moisture control for the water damage restoration and construction markets. Tramex has annual sales of SEK 90 million.
  • On 7 September, Christian Engvall was appointed the new CEO of Volati's Corroventa platform.
  • No significant events have taken place after the end of the reporting period.

Conference call
CEO Andreas Stenbäck and CFO Charlotta Nyberg will present the interim report in a conference call starting at 09:00 CEST on 23 October. The presentation will be conducted in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to:
https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/volati/q3-2026/

The conference call (opportunity for oral questions) can be accessed at:
Phone number: +46 8 5053 9728, Meeting ID: 874 8684 8479, followed by #, *9 to ask a question. To withdraw the question, you can do so by pressing *9.

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.volati.se after the conference call.

Volati AB (publ)
Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm
Tel: +46 8 21 68 40
Email: info@volati.se
Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se
Charlotta Nyberg, CFO Volati AB, +46 72 083 34 02, charlotta.nyberg@volati.se

About Volati
Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since its founding in 2003. The Group consists of the platforms Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Volati operates in 20 countries, has approximately 1,700 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 4.6 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.

This information is information that Volati AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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