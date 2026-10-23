Informa Markets India: SATTE's Landmark EY Report Reveals ?3000 Crore Economic Impact, Strengthening Its Position as a Gateway to India's Travel Market

SATTE's Landmark EY Report Reveals ?3000 Crore Economic Impact, Strengthening Its Position as a Gateway to India's Travel Market

Independent report highlights business generation, international participation, and exhibitor confidence as SATTE invites global destinations and travel businesses to its 2027 edition

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SATTE (South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange), organised by Informa Markets in India, has taken a significant step in demonstrating the business value of travel exhibitions with the launch of its first-ever independent Economic Impact Report, developed in partnership with EY. The report estimates that SATTE 2026 generated a direct & indirect economic impact of ?3000 crore, highlighting the exhibition's contribution to tourism, trade, employment and the wider travel economy.

Launched in New Delhi by Shri Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, the report provides independent evidence of SATTE's economic footprint and the wider multiplier effect created when destinations, tourism boards, travel agents, tour operators and other industry stakeholders come together to develop business relationships.

A Proven Platform for Business and International Connections

The report's findings reinforce SATTE's relevance for companies seeking to access India's travel trade. SATTE 2026 attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors, over 45,000 visits and more than 26,000 unique visitors, with delegations from over 60 countries across 37,000-plus gross square metres of exhibition space.

The exhibitor findings are particularly significant for businesses evaluating their participation. According to the report, 89% of exhibitors generated business leads, while 92% intended to participate again in 2027. The exhibition also contributed to more than 45,000 man-days of employment, over 50,000 hotel room nights and more than 25,000 flight bookings.

These findings demonstrate how the value of SATTE extends beyond exhibition visibility, creating opportunities for commercial engagement and relationships that can translate into bookings, distribution partnerships and sustained tourism activity throughout the year.

Why Global Travel Businesses Should Be at SATTE 2027

As international destinations and travel suppliers look to diversify their source markets and expand their distribution networks, India presents an important opportunity to engage with travel agents, tour operators and other trade partners. SATTE provides a platform to showcase destinations and products, strengthen existing relationships, identify new business partners, and develop a stronger presence in the Indian market.

Building on the findings of the EY report, SATTE 2027 will bring together the global travel and tourism community for three days of business networking, destination promotion, and industry collaboration.

Shri. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said: "This report marks a significant milestone in SATTE's journey. For the first time, it independently measures the exhibition's economic contribution while highlighting the wider value that business events create across the travel and tourism ecosystem."

SATTE 2027 will take place from 19-21 January 2027 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, India. International tourism boards, destination marketing organisations, hotels, airlines, cruise operators, tour operators, destination management companies and travel technology providers are invited to participate.

For global businesses looking to build meaningful connections with India's travel trade, SATTE 2027 offers an opportunity to turn market potential into commercial partnerships.

Secure your participation: https://www.satte.in/bookyourstand

About SATTE

SATTE (South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange) is a leading travel and tourism exhibition in South Asia, organised by Informa Markets in India. It connects destinations, tourism boards, travel professionals and businesses from across the global travel value chain to facilitate networking, business development and industry collaboration.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Through exhibitions, digital services and specialist content, it connects buyers and sellers and enables businesses to discover opportunities and develop relationships.

Contact

roshni.mitra@ind-group.com

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