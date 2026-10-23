

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fanuc Corporation (FANUY.PK) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY112.576 billion, or JPY120.90 per share. This compares with JPY79.820 billion, or JPY85.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to JPY473.708 billion from JPY407.568 billion last year.



Fanuc Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY112.576 Bln. vs. JPY79.820 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY120.90 vs. JPY85.54 last year. -Revenue: JPY473.708 Bln vs. JPY407.568 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 246.01 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.014 T



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