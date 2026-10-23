Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Named a Top Employer by Science for Twelfth Consecutive Year

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it was ranked as a top employer in the global biopharmaceutical industry in Science and Science Careers' 2026 Top Employers Survey for the twelfth consecutive year. Moderna was recognized for its corporate image, leadership and direction, and work culture, reflecting its reputation for innovation and quality research, commitment to continuous improvement, and collaborative, data-driven environment.

"At Moderna, we have always believed that the best science happens when talented people are given the opportunity to tackle important problems and make an impact," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "To be recognized by Science for twelve consecutive years is a testament to the thousands of people who have helped build and evolve this company. What continues to unite us is a shared determination to advance mRNA science and translate that work into meaningful advances for patients."

In 2026, Moderna received approval for its fourth and fifth products. mCOMBRIAX, the Company's mRNA combination vaccine for the prevention of influenza disease and COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 was granted marketing authorization in the European Union in April 2026. mFLUSIVA, a new vaccine against seasonal influenza was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2026. In August 2026, Moderna and Merck announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 trial evaluating intismeran autogene, an investigational individualized mRNA cancer therapy, in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with resected stage IIB-IV melanoma. As part of Moderna's ongoing commitment to social responsibility, the Company also marked the fourth anniversary of the Moderna Charitable Foundation and issued its fifth annual Impacting Human Health Report.

"Being a top employer starts with the strength of our people and what we can accomplish together," said Tracey Franklin, Chief People and Digital Technology Officer of Moderna. "We are building an organization that brings together the expertise of our people with digital capabilities and AI to solve complex problems in new ways and create an even greater impact for patients."

For more than 20 years, Science has surveyed its readership to identify and celebrate the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with the best reputation as employers. The 2026 survey's findings are based on approximately 5,100 completed surveys from readers of Science, and other survey invitees. A vast majority of the survey participants came from North America (71%), Europe (19%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (6%).

For the complete feature along with individual company rankings, please visit: https://www.science.org/content/article/2026-s-top-employers-ai-i-do

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including pioneering work on COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

VP, Global Head of Communications

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-named-a-top-employer-by-science-for-twelfth-consecutive-year-1239969