

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), the parent company of Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., said, for fiscal 2027, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $6.50 - $6.70, revised from prior guidance range of $6.00 - $6.35. Adjusted EBITDA is now projected in a range of $1.26 - $1.29 billion revised from prior guidance range of $1.24 - $1.29 billion. Revenue is now projected in a range of $11.3 - $11.6 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $11.2 - $11.7 billion. Revenue growth is now anticipated in a range of 1.0 - 3.0%.



Second quarter net income was $181 million, a 3.4 percent increase from last year. EPS was $1.50 compared to $1.42, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $313 million, a 3.4 percent decrease from prior year. Adjusted EPS was $1.76, a 18.1 percent increase from a year ago. Revenue was $2.8 billion, a 3.9 percent year-over-year decrease. Revenue ex-billables was $2.0 billion, a 0.8 percent decrease.



The company said a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share will be payable on December 4, 2026, to stockholders of record on November 12, 2026.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Booz Allen Hamilton shares are up 3.17 percent to $81.00.



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