TOKYO, Japan, Oct 23, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi GLS") today announced that the new company for the Hitachi-branded home appliance business under its strategic partnership with Nojima Corporation ("Nojima") is to be named KADENOVA Corporation ("KADENOVA"), and that its representative has also been selected.The company name and representative announced today are subject to formal approval. Following the receipt of necessary clearances and approvals under competition laws and other relevant regulations, the series of share transfers will be completed. The company name and representative will then be formally determined through a shareholders' meeting, a meeting of the board of directors and other necessary procedures following the completion of the series of share transfers. KADENOVA aims to commence operations during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 (FY2026). A further announcement will be made upon completion of the series of transactions.KADENOVA aims to further grow and enhance the value of the Hitachi-branded home appliance business by responding swiftly to changing customer needs and creating new value based on the "voice of the customer," thereby contributing to richer and more comfortable lives and the advancement of "Japanese monozukuri".1. Name of the New CompanyKADENOVA CorporationMeaning Behind the Name"KADENOVA" combines "KADEN," the Japanese word for home appliances, and "NOVA," meaning a new star.The name embodies the aspiration for KADENOVA to become a "new star" that creates new value and growth in Japan's home appliance industry while carrying forward the technologies, quality and trust that Hitachi-branded home appliances have built over many years."NOVA" also symbolizes the dawn of a new era and a major leap forward, reflecting KADENOVA's commitment to taking on new challenges for the future while building on the traditions it has inherited. The name represents KADENOVA's determination to illuminate the future of "Japanese monozukuri," with the "voice of the customer" as its starting point.2. Representative of the new company(Current position in parentheses)Representative Director: Mikio Yamada(Executive Managing Director and COO, Division Executive, Home Solution Business Division, Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.)3. KADENOVA's VisionIn the home appliance market, customer needs are diversifying, and the pace of change is accelerating. To respond to these changes in the market environment, KADENOVA will integrate the Hitachi-branded home appliance businesses in Japan and overseas and strengthen its ability to respond to customer needs, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the home appliance business and achieving sustainable growth.KADENOVA will also leverage the advanced technologies and strong commitment to quality that Hitachi-branded home appliances have built over many years to provide high-quality products and services, contributing to richer and more comfortable lives for customers as well as to local communities.Following the commencement of operations, KADENOVA will continue to handle Hitachi-branded home appliances, from manufacturing through after-sales service, under a brand license agreement to be entered into with Hitachi GLS.About Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi GLS is responsible for sale of (and provision of engineering and maintenance services for) home appliances, air conditioning equipment and other equipment and devices; and provision of products and solutions utilizing digital technologies. Based on the idea of "More smiles to life for one and all. A more comfortable tomorrow for people and society. With innovations that deliver happiness to the world, we open new doors to the future.", we seek to gain a closer understanding of customer lifestyles. By resolving individual customer lifestyle issues, through well-designed and sophisticated products and services utilizing of the Hitachi Group's value chain and digital technologies, we aspire to be a company that contributes to improving the quality of life for customers around the world. https://corp.hitachi-gls.co.jp/enSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.