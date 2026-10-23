

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, General Dynamics (GD) announced today that Amy Johnson has been appointed as president of GDIT, effective November 3.



Johnson has 27 years of experience at General Dynamics Mission Systems, where she held senior roles in engineering and business leadership across cybersecurity, defense electronics, space and intelligence systems.



Most recently, she served as vice president and general manager for Space, Cyber and Intelligence. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science and computer systems engineering.



On the NYSE in the after hours, the shares were trading at $349.36, after closing Friday's trading 0.41 percent down.



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