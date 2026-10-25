Elektros, Inc.: America First in Lithium Logistics: Elektros Eyes a New York Resource Opportunity

Potential relief from overseas shipping complexity brings a fresh dimension to the ELEK story

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 25, 2026 / Elektros, Inc.

Looking North, Staying American

From its West Palm Beach base, ELEKTROS Inc., publicly traded as ELEK on OTC markets, is evaluating a prospective upstate New York lithium property near the Canadian border. Its objective is to determine whether this American-side opportunity warrants acquisition and eventual exploration. Negotiations, financing and independent verification remain open questions.

Less Red Tape Across the Ocean

Importing mineral materials may involve container reservations, port handling, customs releases and tariff exposure. A suitable U.S. source could bypass portions of that international chain, potentially improving scheduling and cost predictability. Such advantages are hypothetical until a project is proven, permitted and connected to processing capacity.

Lithium's Wide Industrial Horizon

Lithium is important to rechargeable batteries for vehicles and grid systems and is relevant to certain military and aerospace uses. Domestic projects have attracted government interest, but the path from prospective ground to a qualified buyer is long. ELEKTROS has no military contract and makes no claim of imminent lithium production.

Charging Into the Future

The Company's lithium vision sits beside its patented EV charging work, identified by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. Development partners and independent testing would be required to demonstrate practical performance.

Industry Reporting: Bloomberg, Reuters and Benzinga

Bloomberg reported in June 2026 on U.S. Army-related mineral-processing arrangements involving companies including EnergyX and ioneer. Bloomberg also reported that a proposed Defense Logistics Agency lithium purchase solicitation was subsequently canceled; it should not be interpreted as an active order. Reuters reported in September 2023 on a $90 million Pentagon grant to Albemarle connected with its Kings Mountain lithium project in North Carolina, and in August 2026 on broader U.S. mineral and battery-material initiatives. Benzinga discussed the capital demands of lithium mine development and the position of U.S. producers in October 2026. These industry reports describe other companies and programs; none indicates a contract, award or endorsement for ELEKTROS.

Next Steps

ELEKTROS expects any further consideration to involve checking ownership and mineral rights, geological data, independent sampling, environmental and permitting requirements, infrastructure, refining access, financing and transaction terms. No acquisition, production timetable or economic resource estimate is guaranteed.

Shareholders and Market Perspective

The festive image of Santa Claus arriving early in October captures the excitement of markets, but it is not a verified statement that all major indices are at record highs or that ELEK is attractively priced. ELEKTROS appreciates the interest of speculative microcap investors, thanks its shareholders and remains grateful to Almighty God as management pursues verifiable progress.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded under OTC ticker symbol ELEK and pursues opportunities in hard-rock lithium, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The prospective New York property is not an acquired or producing asset.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Statements about property acquisition, mineralization, resources, mining, processing, logistics or tariff savings, future U.S. automotive, aerospace or defense sales, government opportunities, financing, EV charging technology, prototypes, licensing and market conditions reflect expectations, not guarantees. No completed New York acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, operating mine, production schedule, military contract, refinery supply agreement or commercial charging prototype is announced. Risks include geological uncertainty, property title, mineral rights, environmental regulation, permits, capital constraints, commodity prices, refining capacity, transport costs, tariffs, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors may lose some or all of their investment. Actual results may differ materially; the Company undertakes no duty to update statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Bloomberg, June 25, 2026: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-25/us-army-bases-to-host-critical-minerals-plants-in-onshoring-push

Bloomberg-related report, August 2026: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2026/08/04/us-dod-cancels-plan-to-buy-300m-of-lithium/

Reuters, September 12, 2023: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/albemarle-90-mln-grant-pentagon-145725119.html

Reuters, August 7, 2026: https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-host-mining-ceos-administration-seeks-minerals-defense-supply-chains-2026-08-07/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/america-first-in-lithium-logistics-elektros-eyes-a-new-york-resource-opportunity-1241456