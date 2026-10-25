Elektros, Inc.: Wall Street Fever, an Early Christmas in October: Penny Stock Lovers, This Is Your Time To Shine

ELEKTROS explores a possible American lithium opportunity as market optimism evokes the dot-com boom

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today highlighted the buoyant spirit surrounding U.S. equities and its preliminary review of a possible lithium-bearing property in northern New York State, close to the Canadian border but within the United States. The Company sees a moment for ambition, while emphasizing that enthusiasm is no substitute for verified geology and sound execution.

An October Christmas Mood on Wall Street

"Penny stock lovers, this is your time to shine" captures the optimistic mood ELEKTROS associates with today's market conversation. The energy feels reminiscent of the dot-com boom era, although no claim is made here that current market gains have exceeded that period on a comparable basis. Broad-market highs, even where reached, do not assure gains in ELEK shares. The Company gives thanks to Almighty God for the chance to work, innovate and pursue progress, and recognizes the importance of leadership and shareholder trust.

A Promising Lead in America's North Country

The Company is investigating preliminary indications that a property in northern New York may contain lithium-bearing material. ELEKTROS is working to verify geological information, mineral rights and the feasibility of a possible acquisition. No purchase contract, independently established mineral resource or reserve, grade, or commercial mine is announced. Management considers the prospect worthy of serious study, not yet a proven lithium asset.

Why American Lithium Could Matter

If a viable domestic resource were ultimately confirmed and developed, U.S. extraction and delivery might reduce certain overseas shipping legs and exposure to some import duties. Domestic trucking, processing, infrastructure, environmental obligations and other costs would remain significant. Savings, timelines and commercial production cannot yet be estimated.

Patented Charging Innovation Adds a Second Dimension

ELEKTROS is also exploring commercialization pathways for its Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. Potential discussions with developers may inform prototype planning, licensing or other arrangements. No completed commercial prototype, demonstrated charging-time claim, patent sale or license is announced.

A Wider Vision, Built One Milestone at a Time

ELEKTROS continues considering Sierra Leone lithium logistics, possible U.S. refinery relationships and potential ELEKTROS-branded charging locations. None of these possibilities is presented as a finalized refinery contract, completed charging deployment or guaranteed revenue stream. Management intends to prioritize verifiable milestones and thoughtful capital decisions.

U.S. Patent Reference: View Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent information: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker:ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. Its prospective northern New York property remains an exploratory opportunity, not a confirmed mine or producing asset.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release includes forward-looking statements under applicable federal securities laws. Statements concerning equity-market trends, potential lithium mineralization, property acquisition, independent verification, resource potential, mine development, U.S. extraction and delivery, tariffs and freight savings, processing and refining, EV charging infrastructure, prototypes, patent licensing, financing and growth are expectations or possibilities, not guarantees. No independently verified mineral resource or reserve, mine feasibility study, completed New York acquisition, mining permit, operating mine, confirmed production timetable, patent licensing agreement or commercial prototype is announced. Actual results may differ materially due to geological uncertainty, title and mineral-rights issues, environmental and permitting requirements, financing constraints, commodity prices, processing availability, operating costs, counterparties, competition, market volatility and other risks. References to record markets and the dot-com era are qualitative commentary, not a verified like-for-like performance comparison or investment recommendation. ELEK is a speculative microcap security and investors may lose some or all of their investment. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | OTC PINK:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/wall-street-fever-an-early-christmas-in-october-penny-stock-lovers-this-is-your-time-to-1241305