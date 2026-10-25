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EL

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
25.10.2026 02:02 Uhr
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(1)

Elektros, Inc.: From Record-High Market Excitement to American Lithium Ambition: Elektros Looks North

Penny-stock enthusiasts eye an October of opportunity while ELEKTROS evaluates domestic sourcing

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2026 / With attention focused on strong equity-market momentum, ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is looking beyond the trading screen to a possible domestic lithium prospect. Management is evaluating an opportunity in northern New York that could, if substantiated and developed, complement its wider battery-materials and EV-technology ambitions.

A New Season of Market Optimism

Headlines about major market benchmarks and technology enthusiasm have revived comparisons to the historic dot-com boom. ELEKTROS views this as an atmosphere of possibility-not proof that today's rallies are larger than past rallies, nor a prediction of future ELEK performance. The Company expresses gratitude to God and to those who support its long-term efforts.

The American-Side Advantage-If the Geology Delivers

ELEKTROS is exploring whether a northern New York prospect might contain economically relevant lithium mineralization. Management is working tirelessly to understand the property's geology, ownership, access and development constraints before determining whether an acquisition is warranted. Preliminary impressions cannot establish deposit size, grade or recoverability.

The Economics of Keeping More of the Chain at Home

A commercially successful U.S. lithium project could offer advantages in transport planning and certain import-related expenses compared with an overseas supply chain. Those potential benefits remain hypothetical until a mineral resource, processing route, cost structure and regulatory pathway are established.

Technology and Resources: Two Tracks of Exploration

In parallel with its mineral review, ELEKTROS is considering prototype-development conversations and possible licensing opportunities involving its Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1). These efforts remain exploratory, and no definitive licensing or commercialization transaction is reported.

From Exploration to Measurable Progress

The Company's broader work includes evaluating Sierra Leone lithium transportation, potential domestic refining introductions and future EV charging sites. ELEKTROS will assess these paths against funding, technical and commercial realities. The Company believes sustained diligence is the bridge between a compelling idea and a credible operating milestone.

U.S. Patent Reference: View Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent information: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker:ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. Its prospective northern New York property remains an exploratory opportunity, not a confirmed mine or producing asset.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release includes forward-looking statements under applicable federal securities laws. Statements concerning equity-market trends, potential lithium mineralization, property acquisition, independent verification, resource potential, mine development, U.S. extraction and delivery, tariffs and freight savings, processing and refining, EV charging infrastructure, prototypes, patent licensing, financing and growth are expectations or possibilities, not guarantees. No independently verified mineral resource or reserve, mine feasibility study, completed New York acquisition, mining permit, operating mine, confirmed production timetable, patent licensing agreement or commercial prototype is announced. Actual results may differ materially due to geological uncertainty, title and mineral-rights issues, environmental and permitting requirements, financing constraints, commodity prices, processing availability, operating costs, counterparties, competition, market volatility and other risks. References to record markets and the dot-com era are qualitative commentary, not a verified like-for-like performance comparison or investment recommendation. ELEK is a speculative microcap security and investors may lose some or all of their investment. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact
ELEKTROS Inc. | OTC PINK:ELEK
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/from-record-high-market-excitement-to-american-lithium-ambition-elektros-looks-north-1241304

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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