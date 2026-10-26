

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Prime Site AG (SPSN.SW), a major Swiss real estate company, on Monday revised up its annual funds from operations, or FFO, guidance to mainly reflect the performance of its real estate and asset management businesses.



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects FFO I of CHF 4.30 to CHF 4.35 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of CHF 4.25 to CHF 4.30 per share. The company increased its assets under management growth guidance to around CHF 1.2 billion from the prior outlook of CHF 1 billion.



For fiscal 2025, Swiss Prime Site had reported FFO I of CHF 4.22 per share, with assets under management of CHF 14.3 billion.



For fiscal 2026, the vacancy rate for the property portfolio is now anticipated to slip to around 3.5% at end-2026, compared with the previous outlook of below 3.7%.



In addition, Swiss Prime Site expects FFO I per share to increase by over 15% by 2030. The company anticipates assets under management grow to more than CHF 23 billion by the end of 2030. The company's target rental income is projected to be more than CHF 530 million with the vacancy rate of around 3% by 2030.



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