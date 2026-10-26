Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
25+ Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Wie Ölexperten für SEAS den Abbau von Meeresbodenmineralien vorantreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 09:46
8,300 Euro
+3,75 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,45010:06
8,3008,40010:06
Dow Jones News
26.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
292 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Half Year Trading Update

DJ Half Year Trading Update 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Half Year Trading Update 
26-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 

Half Year Trading Update 

Strong NAV growth and realisations, progress in scaling third-party capital 

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive high-growth 
technology companies, provides an update on its Gross Portfolio Value ("GPV") and Net Asset Value ("NAV") (both 
unaudited) along with performance highlights for the six months ended 30 September 2026 ("HY27"), ahead of announcing 
its half year results on 24 November 2026. 

HY27 Overview 

During the period, the Company delivered strong growth, with GPV and NAV per share, expected to be up 11% and 14% 
respectively, building on the FY26 performance. This was supported by disciplined capital allocation, with GBP44 million 
deployed into venture and growth investments. The Company continued to make progress against its strategic priorities, 
with realisations of over GBP100 million bringing the total realisations to circa GBP900 million since inception, and 
building scale through third-party capital, with the first close of the Molten Ventures Growth Fund, our venture and 
growth fund targeting Series B+, at GBP175 million. 

Highlights 

   -- NAV per share expected to be up 14% to circa 869p (30 September 2025: 724p, 31 March 2026: 760p). 
   -- GPV expected to be up 11% to circa GBP1,695 million (30 September 2025: GBP1,436 million, 31 March 2026: 
  GBP1,525 million). 
   -- GPV fair value uplift of circa GBP244 million (16%), excluding foreign exchange. Growth generated by strong 
  performance in the Core Portfolio, primarily driven by ICEYE, and Revolut, and the Fund of Funds programme. Fair 
  value uplifts of GBP334 million across the Portfolio were partly offset by fair value reductions of GBP90 million. 
 
   -- Realisations generating cash proceeds of c.GBP109 million (HY26: GBP62 million), representing 7% of opening 
  GPV. This was primarily driven by Revolut (circa GBP71 million at an average multiple on invested capital 19.0x) and 
  ICEYE (circa GBP22 million at an average multiple on invested capital 14.1x). 
   -- GBP44 million deployed into investments (HY26: GBP33 million), plus GBP4 million from the managed EIS and VCT 
  funds. Deals in the period included a direct investment in Isar Aerospace's Series D in June 2026. In September 
  2026, Isar Aerospace became the first commercial space company from Europe to successfully deliver satellites into 
  orbit. 
   -- GBP175 million first close of the Molten Ventures Growth Fund, including a GBP75 million cornerstone 
  commitment from the British Business Bank, with a target final fund size of GBP350 million. Molten East and dedicated 
  Secondaries funds remain on track for a first close by the end of FY27. 
   -- GBP16 million returned to shareholders via the share buyback programme in HY27 (circa GBP70 million since 
  July 2024, representing circa 9% of the Company's issued share capital). 
   -- Total Group cash of GBP76 million as at 30 September 2026 (31 March 2026: GBP52 million), plus GBP31 million 
  available for investment from the managed EIS and VCT funds. Undrawn Revolving Credit Facility of GBP60 million. 
 
Molten is a venture and growth investor building a diversified portfolio and pipeline spanning investment in Growth, 
Secondaries and Funds across technology sectors including Fintech, Energy transition, Healthtech, AI, Quantum and 
Space. These sectors combine sovereign importance with tangible demand and commercial traction. Our knowledge and 
experience, early access through the Fund of Funds programme and UK ecosystem relationships allow us to originate and 
lead the next stage of financing. 
 
The drivers behind the tailwinds in the European technology landscape are increasingly structural. Europe's push for 
technology sovereignty and resilience, supported by initiatives such as the Mansion House Accord, is strengthening the 
case for UK and European companies to be financed and scaled by domestic capital that preserves ownership and builds 
global champions. 
 
To receive updates on news and developments across the Company's portfolio, you can subscribe to the Monthly Portfolio 
Newsletter here: https://www.moltenventures.com/sign-up 

Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 
 
"We have made strong progress in the first half of the financial year, building on our FY26 performance, with continued 
growth, a strong level of realisations, and importantly ongoing momentum. 
 
"In addition to positive portfolio performance, we successfully broadened Molten's capital base. The first close of our 
Growth Fund, with the British Business Bank as cornerstone investor, is an important step as we scale third-party 
capital alongside our balance sheet. 
 
"Against a backdrop of a generational shift in the technology landscape and growing demand for capital to support the 
UK and Europe's most ambitious technology companies, Molten is increasingly well positioned to support a highly 
attractive pipeline of the strongest opportunities in venture and growth at Series B+ to create further value. 
 
"With the UK budget due in two days, we will be looking for measures that target growth not just redistribution. As UK 
Private Capital highlighted last week, we have seen only a minor uptick in new investment in private capital by Mansion 
House Compact signatories - meaning we are still well short of what is needed to realise the potential benefits for 
savers and the growth stage economy. Our Growth Fund is one of the ways to help to deliver those benefits." 
 
GPV Movement Table: 
 
               Six months to             Six months to 
                31 March 2026 % change to opening GPV 30 September 2026      % change to opening GPV 
               (unaudited)              (unaudited) 
 
 
                GBP'million                GBP'million            
 
Opening Gross Portfolio Value 1,436                  1,526              
 
Investments          57                   44               
 
Realisations         -58                   -109              
 
Movement in Foreign Exchange 5       0.4%          -10             -0.6% 
(a) 
 
 
Movement in Fair Value (b)  86      5.9%          244             15.9% 
 
Total Fair Value Movements  91      6.4%          234             15.3% 
(a+b) 
 
 
Closing Gross Portfolio Value 1,526                  c.1,695

Enquiries: 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer 
                       ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Corporate Broker 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joshua Hughes 
                         
Liam Kingsmill 

Berenberg 
                         
Corporate Broker 
                         
Ben Wright 
                       +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                 +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                  molten@sodali.com   
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised GBP900 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion of assets.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 447409 
EQS News ID:  2421726 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2421726&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.