

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced positive interim results from the phase II AZUR-1 trial evaluating Jemperli, or dostarlimab monotherapy as a standalone treatment approach in adults with stage II and III microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair deficient locally advanced rectal cancer. In an exploratory analysis, 76% of evaluable patients achieved a complete response to dostarlimab alone. No disease recurrences have been reported among responders to date after a median follow-up of more than two years.



Separately, GSK plc announced updated data from the global phase I BEHOLD-1 trial for mocertatug rezetecan, or Mo-Rez in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Results showed clinically meaningful and durable responses at >13 months follow-up, building on initial data in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer announced earlier in the current year. Mo-Rez achieved a confirmed objective response rate of 62%, with a median duration of response of 12.2 months at the selected phase III dose of 5.8 mg/kg. Median progression-free survival was 11.1 months.



At last close on LSE, GSK shares were trading at 1,893.28 pence.



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