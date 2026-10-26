Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals international receives import approvals for 19 hospital product

Newbury Pharmaceuticals' local distribution partner in Iraq has received import approvals from the Iraqi Ministry of Health for 19 products from Newbury's hospital portfolio. The approvals allow the products to be imported and sold in Iraq ahead of the full product registration process.

The approvals cover injectable products for hospital and acute care, including antibiotics, analgesics, gastrointestinal treatments and vitamin injections. Several of the products will be sold under Newbury's own brand names. The approvals are valid for one year from issue.

The import approvals follow the exclusivity agreement announced on 28 September 2026, under which Newbury holds exclusive rights to register, market and sell its hospital portfolio in Iraq over a ten-year term. The international business operates on a B2B model: products are ordered against confirmed customer orders, and payment terms with distribution partners broadly mirror those with manufacturers.

Newbury is now in dialogue with its distribution partner on initial order volumes and will inform the market once orders have been confirmed.

"The import approvals are an important step for our international business. They allow us to begin supplying the Iraqi hospital market earlier than the registration timetable would otherwise permit, and we look forward to confirming orders with our partner," says Karl Karlsson, CEO of Newbury Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.