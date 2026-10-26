

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hutchmed China (HCM) announced positive results from the SANOVO Phase III trial in China. ORPATHYS plus TAGRISSO demonstrated a statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint progression-free survival versus TAGRISSO alone in treatment-naïve patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and MET overexpression. The combination also demonstrated very encouraging clinical benefit in overall survival. Based on data from the SANOVO Phase III trial, HUTCHMED plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application in China for this first-line setting.



ORPATHYS plus TAGRISSO is approved in China for patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm-positive non-squamous NSCLC with MET amplification after disease progression on EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy. ORPATHYS is being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED and commercialized by AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST).



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, HUTCHMED shares are up 5.15 percent to $15.10.



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