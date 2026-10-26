NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Announces Management-Led Proposed Private Placement of Up to 12 Million Units for Gross Proceeds of Up to $720,000

Management-Led Financing Includes Approximately $350,000 in Combined Participation from CEO Evan Gappelberg and CFO Anum Waqas

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE NTAR)(FSE:1SS) (the "Company"), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology, immersive digital experiences, and enterprise engagement solutions, announced a proposed private placement of up to 12,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $720,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering is expected to include approximately $350,000 in combined participation from Chief Executive Officer Evan Gappelberg and Chief Financial Officer Anum Waqas, reflecting management's direct financial participation in the proposed financing.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"Management's participation in this financing reflects our continued commitment to Nextech3D.ai and its long-term growth. We remain focused on executing our strategy across our AI and event technology businesses, expanding our market presence, and capitalizing on the opportunities ahead. We believe the proposed financing will provide additional capital to support our strategic initiatives and next phase of growth."

Proposed Deal Terms:

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of three years following closing.

If the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") equals or exceeds $0.15 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time after the date that is four months and one day following closing, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the issuance of a press release announcing such acceleration.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 15, 2026, and remains subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Offering will close on the terms described or at all.

Nextech3D.ai Information & Deal Contact:

Presentation: HERE

HERE Website: HERE

HERE Corporate Contact: Evan Gappelberg, CEO and Director | investors@nextechar.com

About Nextech3D.ai:

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy. For more information, visit www.nextechar.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed Offering, anticipated participation by management, expected closing date, potential gross proceeds, regulatory approval and the intended benefits of the financing.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Offering may not be completed as contemplated or at all, changes in anticipated subscriptions, failure to obtain required approvals, the availability of capital, market conditions and business and operational risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-announces-management-led-proposed-private-placement-1241303