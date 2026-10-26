Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, is pleased to announce that members of its management team will participate in Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026, taking place October 27-29, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

Planet MicroCap Toronto brings together microcap companies, investors, fund managers, analysts and other capital markets professionals, providing a platform for emerging companies to showcase their businesses, communicate their growth strategies and connect with the investment community.

Rise Nano Optics will present at 12:00 p.m. in Arcadian Loft #2 and will be located at Table 73 during the event.

During its presentation, Rise will introduce its investment opportunity and discuss its patented SPECTRAGUARD nanotechnology, commercialization strategy and growth opportunities across the clinical and consumer eyewear markets. Investors will have the opportunity to learn more about the Company's technology, business objectives, and plans to expand its presence in the vision care market.

Members of the investment community attending Planet MicroCap Toronto are encouraged to visit Table 73 to connect with the Rise team and learn more about the Company. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with management are also invited to contact the Company's investor relations team at ir@risenanooptics.com .

Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026

Dates: October 27-29, 2026 Presentation time: 12:00 p.m. Presentation location: Arcadian Loft #2 Exhibitor table: Table 73 Location: Toronto, Ontario

About Rise Nano Optics Ltd.

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solution designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SPECTRAGUARD technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research and optical engineering to serve clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit www.risenanooptics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the Company's future plans and objectives, involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with applicable securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations, estimates and projections based on assumptions considered reasonable as of the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes these expectations are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on it. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the development and expansion of business partnerships, the effectiveness and protection of the Company's intellectual property, market conditions and other risks affecting the Company's business. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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