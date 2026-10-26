

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), a U.S.-based retail giant, on Monday announced three holiday shopping events offering savings on gifts and seasonal products from November through early December 2026.



The company said its early Black Friday event will run from November 12 to 15. Followed by Black Friday deals from November 23 to 29.



Cyber Monday offers will be available from November 30 to December 2 only on the company's website.



The events will feature discounts across thousands of products, including gifts priced under $20 and 25 toys priced under $25.



Walmart also highlighted its Walmart+ membership offering, which is available alongside Sam's Club Plus for $120 a year.



In addition, the retailer launched its holiday campaign, 'A Who Knew Carol,' featuring The Muppets, Walton Goggins and Stephanie Beatriz.



In premarket activity, the shares were trading 0.12 percent lower at $119.75 on the Nasdaq.



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