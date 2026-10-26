Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust" or the "Company"), a leading North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest Canadian franchise serving Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, and Haliburton, Ontario.

Led by local entrepreneurs Rob and Chrissy Farrell, the new franchise will provide residential and commercial solar installations, battery energy storage systems, and customized energy solutions throughout Ontario's cottage country. With rising electricity costs, seasonal energy demands, and severe weather-related power outages, these communities represent an important market for solar and battery storage solutions that can deliver long-term savings, greater energy resilience, and increased energy independence.

After successful careers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Rob and Chrissy Farrell traded the fast-paced city lifestyle for permanent residence in Muskoka, a community they have proudly been part of for more than a decade. Recognizing the growing need for affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions, the couple saw an opportunity to combine their professional expertise with their commitment to the community. Rob brings extensive experience in technology, entrepreneurship, and business development, having launched and supported multiple businesses, including ventures in technology and cybersecurity. Chrissy complements his expertise with a strong background in operations, customer engagement, and project management.

"Moving to Muskoka was about building a different future and becoming part of a community we truly care about," said Rob Farrell, Co-Owner of Stardust Solar Muskoka. "We see electricity costs continuing to rise, and we know how vulnerable homes and cottages can be when storms knock out the power. We wanted to build a business that offers real solutions, helping our neighbours take control of their energy costs while protecting their homes and families."

Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, and Haliburton share energy challenges associated with seasonal properties, rural infrastructure, and severe weather. Heavy snowfall, ice storms, and falling trees can disrupt electricity service, sometimes for extended periods. For homeowners and cottage residents, particularly those in remote areas, losing electricity during freezing temperatures can create significant safety concerns. Traditional generators rely on fuel, maintenance, and reliable starting conditions, which can become challenging during extreme winter weather.

Solar panels paired with properly configured battery storage systems can provide an alternative source of backup electricity. During normal operations, solar panels generate electricity to reduce grid dependence, while batteries store energy for later use. During outages, appropriately designed systems can automatically power essential circuits, including lighting, refrigeration, communications, and certain heating equipment, depending on system capacity and configuration.

"Power outages in cottage country are more than an inconvenience. When temperatures drop and the lights go out, families can face some very real concerns," said Chrissy Farrell, Co-Owner of Stardust Solar Muskoka. "Our goal is to help homeowners find practical energy solutions that make sense for their properties, budgets, and lifestyles, while giving them greater peace of mind."

Ontario's Home Renovation Savings Program offers eligible homeowners up to $10,000 in combined rebates for rooftop solar ($5,000) and battery storage ($5,000), covering up to 50% of eligible costs. No home energy assessment is required, although pre-approval and eligibility conditions apply, particularly for seasonal properties. Alternatively, Ontario's net-metering program allows eligible customers to earn electricity bill credits for excess solar energy supplied to the grid, with credits carried forward for up to 12 months. Net metering cannot be combined with the solar rebate for the same system.

Backed by Stardust Solar's North American franchise network, technical expertise, and renewable energy training capabilities, Rob and Chrissy will provide professionally designed solar and battery storage solutions tailored to the needs of year-round homeowners, cottage owners, and commercial customers.

"Rob and Chrissy represent the entrepreneurial leadership we want to attract to our franchise network," said Eamonn McHugh, Chief Operating Officer of Stardust Solar. "Their combined strengths in technology, business development, operations, and customer engagement, together with their commitment to the communities they serve, position them well for success. This expansion strengthens our presence across Ontario while bringing practical energy solutions to regions where reliability and resilience are especially important."

The launch reflects Stardust Solar's continued commitment to expanding its Canadian franchise network through dedicated local entrepreneurs and making renewable energy more accessible to homeowners and businesses across North America.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

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