Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Salutes Moishe Mana's Historic $1.1 Billion Wynwood Sale to Ken Griffin - Paving the Way for Carnegie Mellon University's Landmark Miami Campus

A billion-dollar real estate milestone becomes a multigenerational investment in education, innovation and Miami's future.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) proudly congratulates visionary developer and longtime friend Moishe Mana on the approximately $1.1 billion sale of a major assemblage of properties in Miami's celebrated Wynwood neighborhood to billionaire investor Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel. The landmark transaction helps set the stage for Carnegie Mellon University's planned Miami campus-an extraordinary next chapter for one of South Florida's most dynamic districts.

A $1.1 Billion Milestone with a Greater Purpose

According to Mana Common's September 30 announcement, Mana sold approximately 30 acres of his Wynwood holdings to Ken Griffin in a transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion. The sale, completed in late September, culminates more than 16 years of Mana's investment, persistence and vision in the neighborhood. Importantly, Mana retains additional property in Wynwood; the transaction was not a sale of his entire neighborhood portfolio.

Ken Griffin and Carnegie Mellon: A Bold New Chapter

Griffin and Carnegie Mellon University have announced a historic $3 billion philanthropic commitment supporting the university, including its planned Miami expansion. Carnegie Mellon says approximately $2 billion of the gift will support CMU Miami, with a campus envisioned on more than 35 acres in Wynwood. The university anticipates beginning construction in 2027 and, subject to regulatory approvals, welcoming its first students in 2028. Plans envision a hub for advanced research, technology, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning.

From Arts and Culture to World-Class Education

Mana helped transform Wynwood into an internationally recognized center for art, culture, music and commerce. His decision to sell a substantial portion of his assembled property for a university campus reflects a commitment to an enduring community legacy. The arrival of Carnegie Mellon-renowned for strengths in computer science, engineering, artificial intelligence and robotics-could further elevate Miami as a destination for ideas and opportunity.

A Tribute to Vision, Perseverance and the American Dream

Elektros celebrates the determination required to assemble and nurture a vision over many years, and recognizes the significance of Griffin's commitment to expanding educational opportunity in Miami. The company extends its warm congratulations to Moishe Mana, Ken Griffin and Carnegie Mellon University on this remarkable convergence of real estate, philanthropy and higher education.

A Message of Congratulations

"We congratulate our dear friend Moishe Mana on this extraordinary $1.1 billion achievement," said Elektros Inc. "Moishe's dedication to Wynwood helped build a foundation for this moment. We also applaud Ken Griffin's extraordinary commitment and welcome Carnegie Mellon University's exciting plans for Miami. May this historic milestone inspire generations of entrepreneurs, students and dreamers."

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a publicly traded company pursuing opportunities across its business initiatives. Readers should consult the company's public announcements and filings for information about its activities and developments.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include expectations, plans, projections and anticipated developments and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

Investor / Media Contact

Elektros Inc. | Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: ELEKTROSINC@gmail.com | Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-salutes-moishe-manas-historic-1.1-billion-wynwood-sale-to-ken-griffin-pavi-1241455