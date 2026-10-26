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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
26.10.26 | 10:06
9,350 Euro
+3,31 % +0,300
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3009,80016:28
Dow Jones News
26.10.2026 15:15 Uhr
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares -2-

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
26-Oct-2026 / 13:43 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the 
"Programme") between 19 October 2026 - 23 October 2026 

Date      Venue  Volume-weighted average   Aggregated volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share 
             price (p)                   (p)           (p) 
 
 
19 October 2026 XLON   766.3475           15,000      766.0000        768.0000 
 
21 October 2026 XLON   780.5634           3,287       774.0000        784.0000 
 
22 October 2026 XLON   780.0938           2,496       776.0000        784.0000 
 
23 October 2026 XLON   785.3574           915        782.0000        786.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,279,984 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,802,531. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 October 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Date and time of each   Number of shares     Price (pence per share) Trading Venue  Transaction Reference 
trade           purchased                             Number 
 
 
19 October 2026 10:53:45  5000           767.0000        XLON      00428303886TRLO1 
 
19 October 2026 14:51:03  106            768.0000        XLON      00428311537TRLO1 
 
19 October 2026 14:51:03  101            766.0000        XLON      00428311538TRLO1 
 
19 October 2026 14:57:58  51            766.0000        XLON      00428311732TRLO1 
 
19 October 2026 14:57:58  55            766.0000        XLON      00428311733TRLO1 
 
19 October 2026 15:37:23  9687           766.0000        XLON      00428313673TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 13:36:44  98            784.0000        XLON      00428646985TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 14:32:35  101            782.0000        XLON      00428649402TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 14:57:53  101            778.0000        XLON      00428650958TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 15:11:58  315            776.0000        XLON      00428651885TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 15:59:28  205            774.0000        XLON      00428655632TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 15:59:28  31            780.0000        XLON      00428655636TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 15:59:28  188            780.0000        XLON      00428655637TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 15:59:38  197            776.0000        XLON      00428655645TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 15:59:38  17            774.0000        XLON      00428655646TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 15:59:43  182            782.0000        XLON      00428655650TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 15:59:44  180            782.0000        XLON      00428655651TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:07:26  313            784.0000        XLON      00428656187TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:07:26  104            784.0000        XLON      00428656188TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:07:50  411            782.0000        XLON      00428656205TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:07:50  102            782.0000        XLON      00428656206TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:09:25  101            782.0000        XLON      00428656278TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:10:48  101            782.0000        XLON      00428656435TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:12:10  102            782.0000        XLON      00428656535TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:13:30  102            782.0000        XLON      00428656628TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:14:50  102            782.0000        XLON      00428656793TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:16:07  101            782.0000        XLON      00428656914TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:17:16  102            782.0000        XLON      00428657114TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:17:23  23            780.0000        XLON      00428657121TRLO1 
 
21 October 2026 16:18:59  8             780.0000        XLON      00428657294TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 12:51:53  95            780.0000        XLON      00428872846TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 12:56:21  96            776.0000        XLON      00428873077TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 13:25:24  155            784.0000        XLON      00428874344TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:02:05  99            782.0000        XLON      00428883383TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:02:10  102            780.0000        XLON      00428883388TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:10:35  104            780.0000        XLON      00428884196TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:10:59  102            780.0000        XLON      00428884348TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:11:23  98            780.0000        XLON      00428884385TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:11:23  4             780.0000        XLON      00428884386TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:11:47  102            780.0000        XLON      00428884427TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:12:10  105            780.0000        XLON      00428884509TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:12:31  15            780.0000        XLON      00428884551TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:12:31  87            780.0000        XLON      00428884552TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:12:52  103            780.0000        XLON      00428884612TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:13:13  25            780.0000        XLON      00428884623TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:13:13  78            780.0000        XLON      00428884624TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:13:34  104            780.0000        XLON      00428884651TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:13:55  105            780.0000        XLON      00428884691TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:14:16  26            780.0000        XLON      00428884766TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:14:16  78            780.0000        XLON      00428884767TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:14:36  100            780.0000        XLON      00428884798TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:14:56  100            780.0000        XLON      00428884870TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:15:16  26            780.0000        XLON      00428884907TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:15:16  78            780.0000        XLON      00428884908TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:15:36  100            780.0000        XLON      00428884941TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:15:56  103            780.0000        XLON      00428885026TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:16:16  28            780.0000        XLON      00428885078TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:16:16  75            780.0000        XLON      00428885079TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:16:36  103            780.0000        XLON      00428885110TRLO1 
 
22 October 2026 16:16:48  100            778.0000        XLON      00428885129TRLO1 
 
23 October 2026 09:45:32  103            786.0000        XLON      00429047906TRLO1 
 
23 October 2026 10:41:01  101            786.0000        XLON      00429170847TRLO1 
 
23 October 2026 10:41:23  100            782.0000        XLON      00429171956TRLO1 
 
23 October 2026 12:39:03  47            782.0000        XLON      00429192163TRLO1 
 
23 October 2026 14:16:52  317            786.0000        XLON      00429197090TRLO1 
 
23 October 2026 14:16:52  49            786.0000        XLON      00429197091TRLO1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares -2- 

23 October 2026 14:16:52  198            786.0000        XLON      00429197092TRLO1

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 447531 
EQS News ID:  2422310 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2422310&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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