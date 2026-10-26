

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Software Giant Oracle Corporation (ORCL) introduced new AI features for its Fusion Cloud Applications, enabling businesses to automate complex tasks across finance, HR, supply chains, sales and customer service.



New tools, including Oracle Fusion Companion and Fusion Agentic Home, let users set goals, assign tasks to AI agents and track progress while maintaining business oversight and accountability.



Oracle executive Chris Leone said the company's new AI tools are designed to handle complex business tasks, while people set goals and policies.



Fusion Agentic Applications, Fusion Companion and Fusion Agentic Home allow users to delegate work to AI agents, focus on important decisions and maintain control and accountability.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.27 percent down at $125.75.



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