

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) unveiled the all-new iPad mini featuring an OLED display, A20 Pro, and water and dust resistance. Powered by a 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in each GPU core, iPad mini delivers up to 4.5x faster AI performance than the previous generation. The 512GB configuration features a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, which offers double the processing power of the previous generation, the company said. iPad mini now has a 12MP Center Stage front camera on the landscape edge, an Acoustic Display for an even better audio experience, faster wireless and cellular connectivity, and fast-charge support.



The new iPad mini is powered by iPadOS 27 with the next generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. It now features N1, an Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. N1 brings better performance when connected to 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. Cellular models of the new iPad mini feature C2, Apple's next-generation cellular modem system. C2 enables up to 50 percent faster cellular data speeds compared to the previous generation of iPad mini.



Customers can pre-order new iPad mini along with the new Smart Folio starting October 28, with availability beginning November 6. iPad mini starts at $699 or $58.25 per month for 12 months for the Wi-Fi model, and $849 or $70.75 per month for 12 months for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It supports both Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro, and will be available in midnight and starlight with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations.



Apple shares are trading at $343.86 on NasdaqGS, down 1.11 percent.



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