Westpay AB: Westpay appoints Jens Ålander as interim CFO

The CFO of Westpay AB ("Westpay"), Pernilla Ullsten, is temporarily absent for personal reasons. Jens Ålander has been appointed interim CFO and will take up the position on 1 November 2026. He will cover for Pernilla Ullsten during her absence.

Jens Ålander has extensive experience as CFO of listed companies, including Seamless Distribution Systems and Imint. He also has more than 15 years of experience at Ericsson, where he held several CFO roles in Europe and the Middle East.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Westpay

Westpay is a full-service Fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Learn more at: westpay.se