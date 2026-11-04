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WKN: A0X94E | ISIN: SE0002169292 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Westpay AB: Westpay AB publishes Interim Report for Q3 2026: Accelerating Recurring Growth and a Broader Partner Ecosystem

Westpay's third quarter of 2026 shows accelerating recurring growth. ARR reached a record high of MSEK 57.8, up 14% year-on-year. For the first nine months, growth in recurring revenues and continued cost discipline translated into higher operating profitability. At the same time, Westpay is widening its reach, and now has more than 90 contracted POS partners.

Significant achievements include:

  • Accelerating recurring growth in the third quarter - ARR +14% and recurring revenues +14%, now 77% of net sales.
  • Continued sales growth and higher operating profitability year-to-date - Net sales +8%, EBITDA +20%, EBIT +87%.
  • Stronger cash generation - Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months strengthened by 22% to MSEK 8.5. For the quarter, cash flow from operating activities improved by MSEK 4.7 to MSEK 1.6.
  • A broader POS partner network - The network grew from around 70 partners at the end of 2025 to more than 90 contracted partners, an increase of close to 30% in three quarters. Each new POS integration gives Westpay access to the partner's merchant base. Recent additions include Oy Wike Ab in Finland, Swepearl in hospitality and self-service, and Vimmer in the cinema industry.
  • Direct connection with Worldline live - In August, Westpay's direct connection with Worldline went live, turning the partnership announced in April into commercial reality and broadening the recurring revenue base. Together, the companies are preparing to pursue larger merchant opportunities across the Nordics.
  • Investing in speed, resilience and flexibility - SoftPOS, now in production, extends Westpay's payment services to standard devices, letting merchants add payment points and build redundancy into the checkout. As SoftPOS is software-only, new functionality can be built and deployed faster and at lower cost.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The third quarter 2026 (the third quarter 2025)

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 18.8 (17.5), a change of MSEK +1.3 / +7%
  • EBITDA was MSEK 4.0 (4.1), a change of MSEK -0.1
  • EBIT was MSEK 1.7 (1.8), a change of MSEK -0.1
  • Net earnings were MSEK 0.8 (1.6), a change of MSEK -0.8
  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.01 (0.02), a change of SEK -0.01
  • ARR amounted to MSEK 57.8 (50.5), a change of MSEK +7.3 / +14%
  • Recurring revenues made up 77% (72) of net sales

January-September 2026 (January-September 2025)

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 57.4 (53.1), a change of MSEK +4.3 / +8%
  • EBITDA was MSEK 11.4 (9.5), a change of MSEK +1.9 / +20%
  • EBIT was MSEK 4.3 (2.3), a change of MSEK +2.0 / +87%
  • Net earnings were MSEK 1.7 (2.4), a change of MSEK -0.7
  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.02 (0.03), a change of SEK -0.01
  • Recurring revenues made up 71% (69) of net sales

For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Westpay AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 07:00 CET.

About Westpay

Westpay is a leading Nordic provider of payment services. The company delivers its services to merchants through a broad network of point-of-sale (POS) partners. Its acquirer-independent platform supports in-store, unattended and software-based (SoftPOS) payments. Payments are business-critical, so resilience is a key focus in everything from technology to operations. Westpay is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Learn more at: westpay.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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