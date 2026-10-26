The Group demonstrates its resilience with 3 rd quarter revenue of €81.5 million, up 1.0% on a like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis

quarter revenue of €81.5 million, up 1.0% on a like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis Revenue for the first nine months stood at €259.4 million, stable (+0.2% at constant scope and exchange rates), despite an adverse geopolitical environment

Strong performance in Europe

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 ALFER), a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials, listed on Euronext Growth Paris, today announces its revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2026.

Sébastien Baril, Chairman of the Executive Board of SergeFerrari Group, comments: "In a geopolitical environment where stability has yet to return, the Group is demonstrating its resilience and returning to growth in the third quarter. The momentum of our environmental applications and the strong performance of our Distribution business are offsetting the impact of geopolitical tensions on the timetable for our projects in the Middle East. The diversity of our markets, our solutions and our geographical presence is a valuable asset in this context

Breakdown of revenue by geographical region (unaudited)

(in K€) 3rd quarter 2026 3rd quarter 2025 Change at current scope and exchange rates Change at constant scope and exchange rates 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Change at current scope and exchange rates Change at constant scope and exchange rates Europe 54,840 53,427 2.6% 2.6% 189,566 182,016 4.1% 4.1% Americas 11,273 12,074 -6.6% -7.5% 28,319 35,473 -20.2% -18.5% Asia Africa Middle East Pacific 15,433 15,110 2.1% 2.1% 41,520 41,852 -0.8% -0.8% Total revenue 81,546 80,610 1.2% 1.0% 259,405 259,342 0.0% 0.2%

Performance for the first nine months of 2026

Over the first 9 months of the financial year, the Group's revenue stood at €259.4 million, stable at current scope and exchange rates and up slightly by 0.2% at constant scope and exchange rates.

By business segment, the Group recorded slight growth in most of its markets. Tensile Architecture projects, however, were impacted by delays due to geopolitical instability. The new business segments, meanwhile, confirmed their momentum, driven by various environmental solutions:

The Europe region grew by 4.1% at current and constant scope and exchange rates, driven notably by Solar Protection and environmental applications;

The Americas region declined by 20.2% at current scope and exchange rates and by 18.5% at constant scope and exchange rates, due to a high base effect on major Tensile Architecture projects;

The Asia Africa Middle East Pacific region remained virtually stable (-0.8% at both current and constant scope and exchange rates), with a solid performance from Tensile Architecture in Asia.

Activity in the 3rd quarter of 2026

The Group recorded revenue of €81.5 million in the 3rd quarter of 2026, up 1.2% at current scope and exchange rates compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year, and up 1.0% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Strong performance in the Europe region (+2.6%) and the Asia-Africa-Middle East-Pacific region (+2.1%) offset the decline in the Americas region (-6.6%). Growth in Europe was driven by strong performance in Solar Protection and environmental applications, as well as by the resilience of the Distribution business.

The Americas region was held back by an unfavourable base effect in Tensile Architecture, linked to a major project completed in the 3rd quarterof 2025, despite strong growth in demountable structures and new customer wins.

Outlook

In an environment where visibility remains limited, the SergeFerrari Group will capitalise on the enhanced agility of its manufacturing facilities to gain market share in its traditional markets and strengthen its growth drivers.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The SergeFerrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. SergeFerrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011950682; Ticker: ALFER). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

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Contacts:

Sébastien Bourgis

Head of Investor Relations

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Théo Martin

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu