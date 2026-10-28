Regulatory News:
SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 ALFER), a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials, listed on Euronext Growth Paris today announces its indicative financial calendar for the 2027 financial year.
Event
Date
2026 Full-year annual revenue
Wednesday, January 27, 2027
2026 Full-year results
Wednesday, March 10, 2027
2027 1st quarter revenue
Monday, April 26, 2027
2027 1st half revenue
Monday, July 26, 2027
2027 1st half results
Wednesday, September 8, 2027
2027 3rd quarter revenue
Monday, October 25, 2027
Publication dates are indicative and subject to change. All releases will be published after market close.
ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP
The SergeFerrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. SergeFerrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.
At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011950682; Ticker: ALFER). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028009408/en/
Contacts:
Sébastien Bourgis
Head of Investor Relations
investor@sergeferrari.com
NewCap
Investor Relations Financial Communication
Théo Martin
Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94
sferrari@newcap.eu