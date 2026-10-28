Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 ALFER), a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials, listed on Euronext Growth Paris today announces its indicative financial calendar for the 2027 financial year.

Event Date 2026 Full-year annual revenue Wednesday, January 27, 2027 2026 Full-year results Wednesday, March 10, 2027 2027 1st quarter revenue Monday, April 26, 2027 2027 1st half revenue Monday, July 26, 2027 2027 1st half results Wednesday, September 8, 2027 2027 3rd quarter revenue Monday, October 25, 2027

Publication dates are indicative and subject to change. All releases will be published after market close.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The SergeFerrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. SergeFerrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011950682; Ticker: ALFER). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028009408/en/

Contacts:

Sébastien Bourgis

Head of Investor Relations

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Théo Martin

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu