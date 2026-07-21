New analyst coverage helping to boost the stock's visibility

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 ALFER), a global leader in innovative composite fabrics listed on Euronext Growth Paris, today announced that TP ICAP Midcap has initiated coverage of its stock.

In its initial coverage report titled "Continues to Expand Its Reach," TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage firm and investment bank specializing in small- and mid-cap companies, begins coverage of SergeFerrari Group with a Buy recommendation and a price target of 9.5 euros.

This new coverage broadens the financial community's monitoring of the stock and helps enhance SergeFerrari Group's visibility among institutional and individual investors. TP ICAP Midcap joins CIC and ODDO BHF in covering the Company; both firms are positive on the stock, with "Buy" recommendations and target prices of 10 and 9.5 euros, respectively.

Disclaimer

This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for securities, nor a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for securities in France, Europe, the United States, or any other country. The provision of a service for the production and distribution of financial analyses has been agreed upon between SergeFerrari Group and TP ICAP Midcap.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721620135/en/

Contacts:

Sébastien Bourgis

Head of Investor Relations

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communications

Théo Martin

Phone: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu