Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement covering the shares of ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:
- Number of shares: 118,866 shares
- Cash balance: €96,894.38
During the first half of 2026, a total of:
PURCHASES
282,460 shares
€933,897.51
361 transactions
SALE
226,618 securities
€782,823.64
283 transactions
It should be noted that as of the half-yearly balance sheet dated December 31, 2025, the following assets were recorded in the cash account:
- Number of shares: 63,024 shares
- Cash balance: €257,777.69
It is noted that upon the establishment of the liquidity agreement, the following assets were made available:
- Number of shares: 131,000 shares
- Cash balance: €40,801.20
APPENDIX H1 2026
Purchases
Sales
ABNX FP
Number of
Transactions
Number of
Securities
Capital in
EUR
Number of
Transactions
Number
of
securities
Capital in
EUR
Total
361
282,460
933,897.51
283
226,618
783,823.64
20260101
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20260102
1
1
3.86
6
6,971
27,579.56
20260105
5
7,061
26,946.26
1
1
3.96
20260106
2
2,051
7,527.21
2
871
3,266.21
20260107
3
2,711
10,063.36
3
1,811
6,909.36
20260108
4
4,091
15,043.56
1
1
3.76
20260109
1
1
3.64
3
1,941
7,152.84
20260112
1
1
3.68
3
1,881
7,082.18
20260113
2
1,991
7,267.22
3
949
3,541.20
20260114
4
4,061
14,770.64
1
1
3.74
20260115
1
1
3.62
3
1,981
7,221.02
20260116
1
1
3.64
4
3,771
13,941.24
20260119
4
4,151
15,089.66
3
1,821
6,874.46
20260120
4
3,951
14,564.30
1
1
3.70
20260121
3
2,481
9,085.50
1
1
3.70
20260122
1
1
3.79
5
6,071
23,288.19
20260123
3
2,521
9,660.60
5
5,521
22,070.20
20260126
4
3,841
15,378.82
2
891
3,688.72
20260127
3
2,441
9,671.28
1
1
3.98
20260128
2
1,751
6,846.45
2
224
893.72
20260129
4
3,531
13,678.17
2
366
1,460.32
20260130
3
2,251
8,535.84
1
1
3.84
20260202
1
1,600
6,032.00
2
1,061
4,084.78
20260203
2
1,561
5,963.08
3
2,171
8,499.88
20260204
3
2,171
8,210.75
1
1
3.85
20260205
4
3,221
11,908.74
1
1
3.74
20260206
4
3,071
11,200.58
1
1
3.68
20260209
3
1,921
6,957.99
1
1
3.69
20260210
1
1
3.67
4
4,821
17,847.67
20260211
4
3,071
11,169.88
1
1
3.68
20260212
1
1
3.55
2
1,181
4,251.55
20260213
3
1,991
7,092.01
1
1
3.61
20260216
5
4,406
15,279.94
1
1
3.59
20260217
1
1
3.43
2
1,251
4,365.93
20260218
3
1,851
6,376.19
1
1
3.49
20260219
4
2,721
9,257.88
1
1
3.48
20260220
4
2,581
8,678.29
1
1
3.39
20260223
5
3,697
12,071.27
3
2,701
9,237.73
20260224
4
2,411
7,986.25
1
1
3.35
20260225
3
1,521
4,920.08
1
1
3.28
20260226
1
1
3.27
3
2,841
9,347.27
20260227
1
1
3.34
4
5,441
18,496.64
20260302
6
5,511
17,690.22
1
1
3.22
20260303
6
4,901
15,838.37
1
1
3.37
20260304
1
1
3.16
5
8,471
27,722.36
20260305
2
501
1,628.33
3
2,661
8,888.13
20260306
2
1,351
4,336.79
3
2,611
8,616.59
20260309
4
2,831
9,178.97
2
1,261
4,224.27
20260310
1
1
3.34
6
9,651
32,795.94
20260311
4
3,241
10,929.88
1
1
3.48
20260312
2
1,491
4,965.10
2
1,191
4,061.30
20260313
4
3,091
10,199.83
1
1
3.33
20260316
3
1,961
6,323.71
3
1,650
5,469.48
20260317
1
1
3.27
3
2,561
8,579.67
20260318
3
1,991
6,619.47
1
1
3.37
20260319
4
2,971
9,633.40
1
1
3.30
20260320
2
1,391
4,381.70
2
1,291
4,169.90
20260323
4
2,911
8,935.88
4
2,779
8,930.84
20260324
4
2,881
8,995.93
2
1,291
4,169.93
20260325
2
1,371
4,250.16
1
1
3.16
20260326
5
4,311
12,983.99
1
1
3.09
20260327
1
1
3.25
11
23,201
76,137.55
20260330
1
1
3.97
10
15,501
61,966.67
20260331
5
6,751
24,540.66
1
1
3.66
20260401
3
2,671
9,701.24
4
3,771
14,224.24
20260402
3
2,691
9,800.85
1
1
3.65
20260403
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20260406
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20260407
1
1
3.70
1
1
3.70
20260408
1
1
3.61
6
7,201
26,219.81
20260409
3
2,931
10,498.91
1
1
3.61
20260410
1
1
3.57
2
911
3,288.67
20260413
4
4,351
15,391.96
1
1
3.56
20260414
2
954
3,377.22
5
5,701
21,042.10
20260415
1
1
3.76
5
5,301
20,414.16
20260416
3
2,921
11,105.66
2
821
3,193.66
20260417
1
1
3.81
5
5,031
19,675.91
20260420
4
4,551
17,398.14
1
1
3.84
20260421
4
4,411
16,463.56
1
1
3.76
20260422
3
2,781
10,211.94
1
1
3.74
20260423
2
1,981
7,191.04
1
1
3.64
20260424
4
4,011
14,348.32
1
1
3.62
20260427
3
2,318
8,214.59
1
1
3.55
20260428
3
2,421
8,551.15
2
1,061
3,840.75
20260429
3
2,411
8,401.70
2
1,081
3,891.60
20260430
3
2,381
8,201.90
1
1
3.50
20260501
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20260504
3
2,311
7,868.36
2
1,131
3,947.16
20260505
3
2,291
7,708.49
3
2,311
7,996.29
20260506
1
1
3.42
5
6,801
23,821.12
20260507
1
1
3.59
5
6,281
22,994.29
20260508
3
2,701
9,621.00
2
961
3,507.60
20260511
1
1
3.57
4
3,941
14,254.37
20260512
3
2,781
9,933.83
3
1,901
6,986.43
20260513
1
1
3.68
4
3,751
14,017.48
20260514
1
1
3.71
3
1,811
6,746.41
20260515
3
2,911
10,660.27
1
1
3.67
20260518
4
4,411
15,514.43
1
1
3.63
20260519
1
1
3.50
1
1
3.50
20260520
3
2,751
9,606.66
1
1
3.56
20260521
4
4,011
13,947.22
1
1
3.52
20260522
4
3,911
13,111.16
3
2,151
7,464.26
20260525
1
1
3.37
4
4,321
14,905.17
20260526
2
914
3,116.80
2
1,031
3,598.17
20260527
11
17,411
53,176.77
1
1
3.07
20260528
6
7,131
21,135.56
1
1
3.06
20260529
3
2,111
6,005.20
1
1
2.90
20260601
3
2,041
5,765.23
2
1,401
4,048.83
20260602
4
2,390
6,659.66
1
1
2.80
20260603
3
1,961
5,407.18
1
1
2.78
20260604
4
2,881
7,839.44
1
1
2.74
20260605
1
1
2.72
4
6,011
16,557.92
20260608
3
2,041
5,546.13
1
1
2.73
20260609
3
1,971
5,296.83
2
1,461
4,017.73
20260610
3
1,961
5,250.31
1
1
2.71
20260611
1
1
2.66
2
1,491
4,010.76
20260612
1
1
2.72
3
2,961
8,068.92
20260615
3
2,061
5,538.66
2
1,421
3,914.86
20260616
5
4,901
12,736.29
1
1
2.69
20260617
1
1
2.56
3
1,511
3,868.36
20260618
10
10,945
25,700.63
1
1
2.37
20260619
4
2,791
6,152.77
1
1
2.27
20260622
1
1
2.22
1
1
2.22
20260623
2
1,041
2,290.23
1
1
2.23
20260624
4
2,571
5,642.25
1
1
2.25
20260625
6
3,842
8,014.42
1
1
2.09
20260626
4
2,351
4,783.08
1
1
2.08
20260629
2
1,081
2,172.85
2
1,801
3,728.05
20260630
2
29
58.88
5
10,571
22,546.84
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biopharmaceuticals and next-generation HDL vectors that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the heart of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706842658/en/
Contacts:
ABIONYX Pharma
infos@abionyx.com