Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement covering the shares of ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

Number of shares: 118,866 shares

Cash balance: €96,894.38

During the first half of 2026, a total of:

PURCHASES 282,460 shares €933,897.51 361 transactions SALE 226,618 securities €782,823.64 283 transactions

It should be noted that as of the half-yearly balance sheet dated December 31, 2025, the following assets were recorded in the cash account:

Number of shares: 63,024 shares

Cash balance: €257,777.69

It is noted that upon the establishment of the liquidity agreement, the following assets were made available:

Number of shares: 131,000 shares

Cash balance: €40,801.20

APPENDIX H1 2026

Purchases Sales ABNX FP Number of Transactions Number of Securities Capital in EUR Number of Transactions Number of securities Capital in EUR Total 361 282,460 933,897.51 283 226,618 783,823.64 20260101 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20260102 1 1 3.86 6 6,971 27,579.56 20260105 5 7,061 26,946.26 1 1 3.96 20260106 2 2,051 7,527.21 2 871 3,266.21 20260107 3 2,711 10,063.36 3 1,811 6,909.36 20260108 4 4,091 15,043.56 1 1 3.76 20260109 1 1 3.64 3 1,941 7,152.84 20260112 1 1 3.68 3 1,881 7,082.18 20260113 2 1,991 7,267.22 3 949 3,541.20 20260114 4 4,061 14,770.64 1 1 3.74 20260115 1 1 3.62 3 1,981 7,221.02 20260116 1 1 3.64 4 3,771 13,941.24 20260119 4 4,151 15,089.66 3 1,821 6,874.46 20260120 4 3,951 14,564.30 1 1 3.70 20260121 3 2,481 9,085.50 1 1 3.70 20260122 1 1 3.79 5 6,071 23,288.19 20260123 3 2,521 9,660.60 5 5,521 22,070.20 20260126 4 3,841 15,378.82 2 891 3,688.72 20260127 3 2,441 9,671.28 1 1 3.98 20260128 2 1,751 6,846.45 2 224 893.72 20260129 4 3,531 13,678.17 2 366 1,460.32 20260130 3 2,251 8,535.84 1 1 3.84 20260202 1 1,600 6,032.00 2 1,061 4,084.78 20260203 2 1,561 5,963.08 3 2,171 8,499.88 20260204 3 2,171 8,210.75 1 1 3.85 20260205 4 3,221 11,908.74 1 1 3.74 20260206 4 3,071 11,200.58 1 1 3.68 20260209 3 1,921 6,957.99 1 1 3.69 20260210 1 1 3.67 4 4,821 17,847.67 20260211 4 3,071 11,169.88 1 1 3.68 20260212 1 1 3.55 2 1,181 4,251.55 20260213 3 1,991 7,092.01 1 1 3.61 20260216 5 4,406 15,279.94 1 1 3.59 20260217 1 1 3.43 2 1,251 4,365.93 20260218 3 1,851 6,376.19 1 1 3.49 20260219 4 2,721 9,257.88 1 1 3.48 20260220 4 2,581 8,678.29 1 1 3.39 20260223 5 3,697 12,071.27 3 2,701 9,237.73 20260224 4 2,411 7,986.25 1 1 3.35 20260225 3 1,521 4,920.08 1 1 3.28 20260226 1 1 3.27 3 2,841 9,347.27 20260227 1 1 3.34 4 5,441 18,496.64 20260302 6 5,511 17,690.22 1 1 3.22 20260303 6 4,901 15,838.37 1 1 3.37 20260304 1 1 3.16 5 8,471 27,722.36 20260305 2 501 1,628.33 3 2,661 8,888.13 20260306 2 1,351 4,336.79 3 2,611 8,616.59 20260309 4 2,831 9,178.97 2 1,261 4,224.27 20260310 1 1 3.34 6 9,651 32,795.94 20260311 4 3,241 10,929.88 1 1 3.48 20260312 2 1,491 4,965.10 2 1,191 4,061.30 20260313 4 3,091 10,199.83 1 1 3.33 20260316 3 1,961 6,323.71 3 1,650 5,469.48 20260317 1 1 3.27 3 2,561 8,579.67 20260318 3 1,991 6,619.47 1 1 3.37 20260319 4 2,971 9,633.40 1 1 3.30 20260320 2 1,391 4,381.70 2 1,291 4,169.90 20260323 4 2,911 8,935.88 4 2,779 8,930.84 20260324 4 2,881 8,995.93 2 1,291 4,169.93 20260325 2 1,371 4,250.16 1 1 3.16 20260326 5 4,311 12,983.99 1 1 3.09 20260327 1 1 3.25 11 23,201 76,137.55 20260330 1 1 3.97 10 15,501 61,966.67 20260331 5 6,751 24,540.66 1 1 3.66 20260401 3 2,671 9,701.24 4 3,771 14,224.24 20260402 3 2,691 9,800.85 1 1 3.65 20260403 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20260406 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20260407 1 1 3.70 1 1 3.70 20260408 1 1 3.61 6 7,201 26,219.81 20260409 3 2,931 10,498.91 1 1 3.61 20260410 1 1 3.57 2 911 3,288.67 20260413 4 4,351 15,391.96 1 1 3.56 20260414 2 954 3,377.22 5 5,701 21,042.10 20260415 1 1 3.76 5 5,301 20,414.16 20260416 3 2,921 11,105.66 2 821 3,193.66 20260417 1 1 3.81 5 5,031 19,675.91 20260420 4 4,551 17,398.14 1 1 3.84 20260421 4 4,411 16,463.56 1 1 3.76 20260422 3 2,781 10,211.94 1 1 3.74 20260423 2 1,981 7,191.04 1 1 3.64 20260424 4 4,011 14,348.32 1 1 3.62 20260427 3 2,318 8,214.59 1 1 3.55 20260428 3 2,421 8,551.15 2 1,061 3,840.75 20260429 3 2,411 8,401.70 2 1,081 3,891.60 20260430 3 2,381 8,201.90 1 1 3.50 20260501 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20260504 3 2,311 7,868.36 2 1,131 3,947.16 20260505 3 2,291 7,708.49 3 2,311 7,996.29 20260506 1 1 3.42 5 6,801 23,821.12 20260507 1 1 3.59 5 6,281 22,994.29 20260508 3 2,701 9,621.00 2 961 3,507.60 20260511 1 1 3.57 4 3,941 14,254.37 20260512 3 2,781 9,933.83 3 1,901 6,986.43 20260513 1 1 3.68 4 3,751 14,017.48 20260514 1 1 3.71 3 1,811 6,746.41 20260515 3 2,911 10,660.27 1 1 3.67 20260518 4 4,411 15,514.43 1 1 3.63 20260519 1 1 3.50 1 1 3.50 20260520 3 2,751 9,606.66 1 1 3.56 20260521 4 4,011 13,947.22 1 1 3.52 20260522 4 3,911 13,111.16 3 2,151 7,464.26 20260525 1 1 3.37 4 4,321 14,905.17 20260526 2 914 3,116.80 2 1,031 3,598.17 20260527 11 17,411 53,176.77 1 1 3.07 20260528 6 7,131 21,135.56 1 1 3.06 20260529 3 2,111 6,005.20 1 1 2.90 20260601 3 2,041 5,765.23 2 1,401 4,048.83 20260602 4 2,390 6,659.66 1 1 2.80 20260603 3 1,961 5,407.18 1 1 2.78 20260604 4 2,881 7,839.44 1 1 2.74 20260605 1 1 2.72 4 6,011 16,557.92 20260608 3 2,041 5,546.13 1 1 2.73 20260609 3 1,971 5,296.83 2 1,461 4,017.73 20260610 3 1,961 5,250.31 1 1 2.71 20260611 1 1 2.66 2 1,491 4,010.76 20260612 1 1 2.72 3 2,961 8,068.92 20260615 3 2,061 5,538.66 2 1,421 3,914.86 20260616 5 4,901 12,736.29 1 1 2.69 20260617 1 1 2.56 3 1,511 3,868.36 20260618 10 10,945 25,700.63 1 1 2.37 20260619 4 2,791 6,152.77 1 1 2.27 20260622 1 1 2.22 1 1 2.22 20260623 2 1,041 2,290.23 1 1 2.23 20260624 4 2,571 5,642.25 1 1 2.25 20260625 6 3,842 8,014.42 1 1 2.09 20260626 4 2,351 4,783.08 1 1 2.08 20260629 2 1,081 2,172.85 2 1,801 3,728.05 20260630 2 29 58.88 5 10,571 22,546.84

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biopharmaceuticals and next-generation HDL vectors that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the heart of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706842658/en/

Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com