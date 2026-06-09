Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for sepsis and critical care based on a proprietary apoA-I technology platform, hereby notifies the public that the Company's Combined Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., at the Company's registered office, 33-43 Av. Georges Pompidou, 31130 Balma, France.

The documents for this General Meeting are available on the Company's website, under the "Investors" section. To cast their votes, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the prior notice published in the BALO on May 22, 2026:

attend the general meeting in person;

vote by mail, using a mail-in ballot or by granting proxy to the Chair of the Meeting.

Shareholders wishing to follow the general meeting but unable to attend in person are invited to connect via the following link: click here.

This live broadcast of the general meeting will not allow for remote voting or questions.

A replay of the general meeting will be available on the Company's website following the meeting.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious conditions for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biologics and next-generation HDL carriers that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the core of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.

Disclaimer:

The statements contained in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include all matters that are not historical facts and can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "should," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "is expected to," "will continue," "may," "is likely to," "forecasts," or similar expressions, including their variations and negative forms or comparable terms.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and ABIONYX Pharma's actual operating results, financial condition, and the development of the sector in which it operates may differ materially from those indicated or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if ABIONYX Pharma's operating results and financial condition, as well as developments in the sector in which it operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such results or developments are not necessarily indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. ABIONYX Pharma does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com