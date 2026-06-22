Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), one of the world leaders in innovative composite materials, today announces the effective transfer of the listing of its shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to the organised multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris, which will take place on 24 June 2026.

The application for the admission of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth Paris was approved by the Euronext Admissions Committee on 18 June 2026.

This transfer follows the approval by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on 22 April 2026, which authorised the transfer of the Company's shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris to Euronext Growth Paris and granted full powers to the Management Board to implement it.

As indicated in the Group's previous announcements, this transfer aims to enable the SergeFerrari Group to benefit from a regulatory framework better suited to its size and profile, whilst simplifying its obligations and reducing the costs associated with listing. It will also enhance the visibility and attractiveness of the share, which will rank among the largest market capitalisations on Euronext Growth Paris.

The transfer will be carried out via an accelerated procedure for the direct admission of existing shares, without the issue of new shares, by delisting the shares from trading on Euronext Paris and simultaneously admitting them to Euronext Growth Paris.

SergeFerrari Group will continue to provide the market with accurate, precise and truthful information, in accordance with the applicable regulations. In particular, the Company will remain vigilant in complying with its obligations regarding periodic and ongoing disclosures.

In terms of financial reporting, the Company intends to continue using IFRS as the accounting framework for the preparation of its consolidated financial statements.

The Information Document drawn up in connection with this transfer is available on the Company's website (https://sergeferraribourse.com/).

The ISIN code for SergeFerrari Group shares will remain unchanged: FR0011950682.

The ticker symbol will become ALFER with effect from 24 June 2026.

As part of its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, SergeFerrari Group is being supported by TP ICAP (Europe) SA in its capacity as Listing Sponsor.

Final timetable for the transaction:

18 June 2026: Notification by Euronext of the decision to admit the shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris

22 June 2026: Publication of this press release and availability of the Information Document

22 June 2026: Publication of Euronext market notices announcing the delisting of the shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris

24 June 2026: Effective transfer delisting of SergeFerrari Group shares from Euronext Paris (before the market opens) and admission to Euronext Growth Paris (at the opening of trading)

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

SergeFerrari Group

A public limited company with a share capital of €4,919,703.60

Registered office: ZI de La Tour du Pin

38110 Saint Jean de Soudain

382 870 277 Vienne Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622402567/en/

Contacts:

Sébastien Bourgis

Head of Investor Relations

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communications

Théo Martin

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu