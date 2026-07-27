Half-year turnover of €177.9 million (-0.2% at constant scope and exchange rates) despite an adverse geopolitical situation.

The Group demonstrated strong resilience, underpinned by the diversity of the markets it serves.

Solid sales growth in Europe (+4.8%), driven by the Group's traditional markets, the Solutions business and Distribution.

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 ALFER), a global leader in innovative composite fabrics, listed on Euronext Growth Paris, today announces its revenue for the firsthalf of 2026.

Breakdown of turnover by geographical region

(in K€) 2nd quarter

2026 2nd quarter

2025 Changes in scope

and exchange rate

current Changes in scope

and exchange rate

at constant 1st half

2026 First half

2025 Changes in scope

and exchange rate

current Changes in scope

and exchange rate

remain constant Europe 71,697 69,068 +3.8% +3.7% 134,726 128,589 +4.8% +4.7% Americas 9,611 14,979 -35.8% -34.7% 17,046 23,399 -27.2% -24.1% Asia Africa Middle East Pacific 15,349 15,512 -1.0% -1.1% 26,088 26,743 -2.4% -2.4% Total turnover 96,656 99,558 -2.9% -2.8% 177,859 178,731 -0.5% -0.2%

Sébastien Baril, Chairman of the Executive Board of the SergeFerrari Group, said: "In the first half of 2026, the SergeFerrari Group managed to maintain broadly stable turnover in a highly turbulent environment and despite a high base effect. Growth in our European markets, driven by our core businesses, the Solutions division, the resilience of the Retail division, and strong performance in certain niche markets such as the defence sector, confirms the validity of our positioning. The decline in the Americas is mainly due to the impact of exchange rates and weaker demand for architectural projects. The current climate reinforces our strategy of targeting multiple markets and optimising our manufacturing capacity and costs in order to enhance our agility and profitability."

Performance for the second quarter of 2026



Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 stood at €96.7 million, down by 2.9 per cent at current scope and exchange rates and by 2.8 per cent at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

By region:

• Europe: revenue rose by +3.8% on a reported basis, benefiting from the resilience of traditional markets, growth in Retail and the momentum of the Solutions business;

• Americas: business recorded a 35.8 per cent decline on a reported basis, due to a high basis of comparison, particularly in project-based markets;

• Asia Africa Middle East Pacific: sales held up well (-1.0% on a reported basis), despite the disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

Performance for the first half of 2026



The Group generated revenue of €177.9 million in the first half of 2026, virtually unchanged compared with the first half of 2025, with a decline of 0.5 per cent at current scope and exchange rates and 0.2 per cent at constant scope and exchange rates.

The breakdown of half-yearly sales by geographical region is as follows:

• Europe: sales rose by +4.8% at current scope and exchange rates (+4.7% at constant scope and exchange rates), driven by the Group's traditional markets of Sun Protection, Marine and Furniture, as well as by growth in the Solutions and Distribution businesses;

• Americas: turnover fell by -27.2% on a reported basis (-24.1% at constant scope and exchange rates). This figure includes an adverse currency effect of approximately -€0.7 million and lower activity compared with a very strong first half of 2025;

• Asia Africa Middle East Pacific: business declined by 2.4%, due to the geopolitical situation and difficulties encountered in delivering certain goods to several countries in the Middle East.

Outlook



In an environment where the geopolitical context is reducing visibility on economic conditions, the SergeFerrari Group will continue to step up its efforts to improve profitability by optimising its industrial base and controlling its cost structure.

Financial calendar



Publication of the results for the first half of 2026 on 9 September 2026, after the market closes.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Group develops and manufactures innovative, eco-friendly, high-tech composite fabrics for Tensioned Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Shading and Furniture/Marine applications, in a global market estimated by the Company at approximately €6 billion. The unique characteristics of its products enable applications that address the Group's key technical and societal challenges: low-energy buildings, energy management, material performance and sustainability, the pursuit of comfort and safety, and the opening up of living spaces to the outdoors, etc. Its main competitive advantage lies in the application of distinctive proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing sites in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. The SergeFerrari Group operates in 80 countries through subsidiaries and representative offices, and via a network of over 100 independent distributors worldwide.

At the end of 2025, the SergeFerrari Group reported consolidated turnover of €347.5 million, of which more than 80 per cent was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011950682; ticker symbol: ALFER). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME scheme and FCPI investment. www.sergeferrari.com

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Contacts:

Sébastien Bourgis

Head of Investor Relations

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communications

Théo Martin

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu