Continued growth momentum in the business: +3.2% vs. Q1 2025

Revenues illustrating the Group's resilience in a context of geopolitical tensions

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), one of the world leaders in innovative composite materials, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, today announces its revenue for the 1st quarter of 2026.

Sébastien Baril, Chairman of the SergeFerrari Group's Executive Board, stated: "The first quarter of 2026 is in line with the trend of recent months with revenue growth of +2.6% (+3.2% at constant scope and exchange rates). This performance, achieved in a turbulent and fragmented international environment, illustrates our historical and strategic positioning in our markets as well as the increased agility achieved in 2024 and 2025. In the current context, we remain very attentive to changes in commodity prices and their availability, in order to address them to maintain our business momentum."

Breakdown of sales by geographic area (unaudited)

(€ thousands) 1st quarter 2026 1st quarter 2025 Ch. at current

scope and

exchanges rates Ch. at constant

scope and

exchanges rates Europe 63,029 59,522 5.9% 5.8% Americas 7,534 8,420 -11.7% -5.2% Asia Africa Pacific 10,739 11,231 -4.4% -4.3% Total revenue 81,203 79, 173 2.6% 3.2%

The Group recorded revenue of €81.2 million in the 1st quarter of 2026, up 2.6% at current scope and exchange rates compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and up 3.2% at constant scope and exchange rates.

The change in sales is mainly due to a dynamic mix/price effect of +9.6%, positively illustrating the results of the group's policy aimed at addressing higher value-added markets and products as a priority.

Volumes fell by -5.1%. The currency effect was -0.6% in this quarter.

Geographically, Europe recorded solid growth (+5.9% based on reported figures), benefiting from resilient historical markets, the recovery of Tendue Architecture projects and the good performance of the new Solutions activities. In the Americas, activity was down (-11.7% on a reported basis), penalised by a strongly unfavourable base effect. The Asia-Africa-Pacific region posted a slight contraction (-4.4% based on reported figures), mainly due to the context in the Middle East, which delayed part of its activity.

Outlook

In the coming quarters, SergeFerrari Group will continue its efforts to optimize its industrial base, initiated in 2024, to strengthen its agility and consolidate its profitable growth trajectory.

Financial Agenda

Publication of second quarter 2026 revenue on July 27, 2026, after market close.

- Publication of first half 2026 results on September 9, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

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Contacts:

Valentin Chefson

Head of Investor Relations

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Théo Martin

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu