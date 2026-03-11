Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), one of the world leaders in innovative composite materials, listed on Euronext Paris compartment C, announces that its Supervisory Board has decided today to submit to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 22, 2026, a proposal to transfer the listing of its shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (compartment C) to the organized multilateral trading facility of Euronext Growth Paris.

Reasons for transfer

Since its creation, Euronext Growth Paris has established itself as the market of choice for growth companies with a market capitalization of less than €1 billion and sufficient free float, exceeding €2.5 million, which is the case for SergeFerrari Group (the "Company").

This transfer will enable the Company to enhance the visibility and attractiveness of its shares, which will thus be among the top 50 market capitalizations on Euronext Growth Paris. In this context, the Company will move from a regulated market to a regulated market, involving a more appropriate regulatory framework and certain reduced obligations.

Transfer terms and conditions

The Company currently meets the eligibility requirements for the transfer procedure, namely a market capitalization of less than €1 billion and a minimum amount of securities outstanding to the public of €2.5 million. However, these criteria must be met on the date of the transfer request.

In addition, the Company is up to date with all of its disclosure obligations on Euronext and plans to engage the services of TP ICAP as Listing Sponsor within the time frame required by applicable regulations.

Subject to the approval of this plan by the shareholders at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2026, and the agreement of Euronext, this transfer will be carried out as part of an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of the Company's existing shares, without the issuance of new shares.

Consequences of the transfer (non-exhaustive list)

In accordance with applicable regulations, the Company informs its shareholders of the main potential consequences of such a transfer:

Periodic information

Within four months of the end of the financial year, the Company shall publish an annual report including, in particular, its annual and consolidated financial statements, a management report, and the auditors' reports.

It shall also publish, within four months of the end of the first half of the financial year, a half-yearly report including its consolidated half-yearly financial statements and a management report relating to those statements.

Continuous information

The Company will continue to disclose to the public any information that could significantly influence the price of its shares (inside information). Regulated information (and in particular inside information) must always be disclosed effectively and in full. The Company will continue to use a professional distributor.

The Company must continue to draw up insider lists, and senior executives and managers must continue to file securities transaction reports with the AMF.

Board Composition Corporate Governance

The Company will continue to refer to the Middlenext governance code. The CSR report will be maintained.

The existing committees will be maintained, as the Company does not wish to change its good governance practices.

General meetings

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting will be posted on the Company's website on the date of the notice of meeting.

The results of the votes and the minutes of the General Meeting will continue to be posted on the Company's website.

The Company will no longer be required to provide a live broadcast of the General Meeting or to post a recording of it on its website.

Crossing thresholds Public offerings

The protection of minority shareholders in the event of a change of control will be ensured on Euronext Growth Paris by the mandatory public offer mechanism in the event of a direct or indirect, sole or concerted increase above the threshold of 50% of the Company's share capital or voting rights.

Furthermore, companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris are only required to disclose to the market changes in share ownership that exceed (upwards or downwards) the thresholds of 50% and 90% of the capital or voting rights.

As of March 11, 2026, the Ferrari concert holds 77.53% of the capital and 86.4% of the voting rights.

However, in accordance with applicable regulations, the Company will remain subject, for a period of three years from its delisting from Euronext Paris, to the rules governing public offerings and to the disclosure requirements relating to threshold crossings and declarations of intent applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris.

Liquidity of the security

It is specified that the liquidity contract entered into by the Company will be maintained after the market transfer.

Provisional timetable for the transaction (subject to Euronext Approval)

March 11,2026 Decision by the Supervisory Board to submit the proposed transfer to Euronext Growth Paris to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2026. March 11, 2026 after market close Public information regarding the proposed transfer of listing to Euronext Growth Paris (first press release). April 22, 2026 Combined General Meeting called to decide on: the proposed transfer of listing; the related delegation of powers to the Management Board. April 22, 2026 In the event of a favorable vote by the Combined General Meeting: the Management Board will be called upon to implement the transfer of the Company's shares from Euronext Paris to Euronext Growth Paris; immediate public disclosure of the final transfer decision (second press release); filing with Euronext Paris of a request for delisting of the shares from Euronext Paris and their admission to Euronext Growth Paris. No earlier than June 23, 2026 Transfer: delisting of the shares from Euronext Paris and admission of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth Paris.

Financial calendar

Publication of first quarter 2026 revenue on April 23, 2026,after market close

- Annual General Meeting at La Tour-du-Pin, at the company's headquarters: April 22, 2026, at 9:30 a.m.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260311652938/en/

Contacts:

Valentin Chefson

Head of Relations Investisseurs

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Théo Martin

Tél.: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu