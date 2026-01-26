Excellent performance in a volatile geopolitical and economic environnement

Strenght quality of offering and market share gains

Strong recovery in North America, continued growth in APMEA

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), one of the world leaders in innovative composite materials, listed on Euronext Paris compartment C, today announced its revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the 12 months ending December 31, 2025.

Revenues breakdown by geographical region (unaudited)

(€ thousands) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Ch. at current scope and exchange rate Ch. at constant scope and exchange rate As of Dec. 31, 2025 As of Dec. 31, 2024 Ch. at current scope and exchange rate Ch. at constant scope and exchange rate Europe 55 010 61 851 -11.1% -11.0% 237 027 234 217 1.2% 1.1% Americas 12 067 9 797 23.2% 31.4% 47 540 33 318 42.7% 48.1% Asia Africa Pacific 21 112 18 160 16.3% 16.4% 62 964 56 102 12.2% 12.4% Total Revenues 88 189 89 807 -1.8% -0.9% 347 531 323 637 7.4% 7.9%

Sébastien Baril, Chairman of the SergeFerrari Group's Executive Board, stated:"Revenue in 2025 continues the recovery that began at the end of 2024, despite contrasting markets and a more wait-and-see attitude in the last quarter. Growth was fueled by the group's ability to address its customers' needs, both in its traditional markets for the production/sale of innovative membranes and in its more recent, rapidly developing activities, primarily solutions. The group also continues to focus on the transformation and optimization initiatives undertaken in recent years.

Activity as of December 31, 2025: revenues of €347.5 million

The Group generated revenue of €347.5 million in 2025, representing an increase of +7.4% at current scope and exchange rates and +7.9% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the previous financial year. This sales growth reflects sustained commercial activity throughout the year.

The overall performance reflects differing trends across geographical regions:

The Europe region posted slight growth in activity, with revenue up 1.2% at current scope and exchange rates (thanks in particular to market share gains) and 1.1% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with 2024, proving to be a year of solid performance in an increasingly difficult market;

The Americas region recorded a marked increase in revenue of +42.7% at current scope and exchange rates and +48.1% at constant scope and exchange rates, with the end of the wait-and-see attitude that had penalized the previous financial year;

The Asia-Pacific-Middle East-Africa region posted revenue growth of +12.2% at current scope and exchange rates and +12.4% at constant scope and exchange rates, against a backdrop of sustained demand, particularly for products from its subsidiary F.I.T in Taiwan, and the resumption of major projects in the Middle East.

4th quarter 2025 activity: revenues of €88.2 million

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to €88.2 million, continuing the upward trend seen in Q3 2025 (which stood at €80.6 million). However, this represents a slight decline of -0.9% at constant scope and exchange rates compared to the same period in fiscal year 2024, which was marked by sustained growth (+13.4%) and was the group's historic record for a fourth quarter.

Activity in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects:

Sales remained very strong in the Americas region (+31.4% at constant scope and exchange rates);

Favorable momentum in APMEA, with growth of 16.4% over the last three months of the fiscal year, in line with the trend for the year;

The situation in Europe, where revenue declined by 11.0%, a comparison mainly penalized by a highly unfavorable base effect.

Outlook

With a diversified portfolio of businesses, complemented by new high value-added solutions and benefiting from a recently strengthened financing structure, SergeFerrari Group is entering the new 2026 financial year with solid fundamentals, while remaining alert to the uncertain environment that could limit visibility.

Financial calendar

Publication of 2025 Full-year results, on March 11, 2026, after market

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2025, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €347.5 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260126771178/en/

Contacts:

Valentin Chefson

Head of Relations Investisseurs

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Théo Martin

Tél.: 01 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu