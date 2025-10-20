Revenue continues to grow in the 3 rd quarter (+12.5%) Revenue of €259.3 million for the first 3 quarters, up 11.3% compared to 2024

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, today announced its revenues for the 3rd quarter 2025.

Breakdown of sales by geographic area (unaudited)

(€ thousands) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Ch. at current scope and exchange rates Ch. at constant scope and exchange rates As of 30 Sep. 2025 As of 30 Sep. 2024 Ch. at current scope and exchanges rates Ch. at constant scope and exchanges rates Europe 53,427 52,144 2.5% 2.4% 182,016 172,366 5.6% 5.5% Americas 12,074 7,519 60.6% 68.9% 35,473 23,522 50.8% 55.1% Asia Africa Pacific 15,110 12,560 20.3% 20.5% 41,852 37,942 10.3% 10.4% Total revenues 80,610 72,222 11.6% 12.5% 259,342 233,829 10.9% 11.3%

Sébastien Baril, Chairman of the SergeFerrari Group's Executive Board, stated:"The significant growth in the Group's revenue since the beginning of the year (more than 10% increase) was confirmed during the third quarter. The Group is capitalizing on its broad product offering, its strategy of moving towards higher value-added products, and its global presence to respond to the dynamism of local markets and the needs of our customers."

Activity as of September 30, 2025: revenues of €259.3 million

The Group generated revenue of €259.3 million in the first nine months of 2025, representing an increase of 10.9% at current scope and exchange rates and 11.3% at constant scope and exchange rates.

The trend was positive over the first nine months of the financial year across all geographical areas, which remained buoyant, albeit at different rates:

The Europe region continued to grow, with revenue up 5.6% compared to the same period in 2024 at current scope and exchange rates, and up 5.5% at constant scope and exchange rates. It maintained its growth in the third quarter, after already posting a 10% increase in the first half of the year, in a contracting construction and building market.

region continued to grow, with revenue up 5.6% compared to the same period in 2024 at current scope and exchange rates, and up 5.5% at constant scope and exchange rates. It maintained its growth in the third quarter, after already posting a 10% increase in the first half of the year, in a contracting construction and building market. The Americas region continued to grow, with very dynamic activity up 55.1% at constant scope and exchange rates and 50.8% at current scope and exchange rates, despite the unfavorable trend of the dollar.

region continued to grow, with very dynamic activity up 55.1% at constant scope and exchange rates and 50.8% at current scope and exchange rates, despite the unfavorable trend of the dollar. The Asia-Pacific-Middle East-Africa region recorded revenue growth of +10.3% at current scope and exchange rates and +10.4% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Activity of the 3rd quarter 2025: revenues of €80.6 million

The Group recorded revenue of €80.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, up +11.6% at current scope and exchange rates compared to the same period last year, and up +12.5% at constant scope and exchange rates, driven in particular by a recovery in growth in its Americas markets, price increases due to a highly inflationary environment for several strategic raw materials, and a favorable shift in the product and solutions mix.

The overall performance in the third quarter was thus driven by:

A mix/price effect of 22.2%, with significant growth in strategic segments;

A relatively stable currency effect of -0.9%:

A volume effect of -9.7%.

Outlook

Following another quarter of revenue growth, the Serge Ferrari Group remains cautious due to the uncertain environment affecting some of its markets and will rely on its product offering and agility to maintain positive commercial momentum.

Financial calendar

Publication of 2025 Full-year revenues , on January 26, 2026, after market close.

, on January 26, 2026, after market close. Publication of 2025 Full-year results, on March 11, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing 4 Press Release Sept 2025 facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2024, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €323.6 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

