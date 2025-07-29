Continued sales momentum in the 2 nd quarter of 2025

Growth exceeds 10% in the first six months of 2025

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, today announced its revenues for the first half of 2025.

Breakdown of sales by geographic area (unaudited)

(€ thousands) 2nd

quarter

2025 2nd

quarter

2024 Ch. at

current

scope and

exchanges

rates Ch. at

constant

scope and

exchanges

rates H1 2025 H1 2024 Ch. at

current

scope and

exchanges

rates Ch. at

constant

scope and

exchanges

rates Europe 69,068 66,730 +3.5% +3.2% 128,589 120,519 +6.7% +6.5% Americas 14,979 8,325 +79.9% +86.4% 23,399 16,003 +46.2% +48.7% Asia Africa Pacific 15,512 13,387 +15.9% +16.0% 26,743 25,382 +5.4% +5.4% Total revenues 99,558 88,442 +12.6% +13.0% 178,731 161,904 +10.4% +10.5%

Sébastien Baril, SergeFerrari Group's chairman of the Executive Board, stated: "Signs of improvement in our historic markets are gradually materializing. Serge Ferrari recorded an increase in revenues of over 10% in the first half of the year. This performance encourages us to continue our efforts to increase our operating leverage, our customer service and the flexibility of our cost structure in an environment where adaptability and responsiveness remain key

Q2 2025 activity

The Group reported revenue of €99.6 million in the 2nd quarter of 2025, up 12.6% on a current scope and exchange rate basis, and up 13.0% on a constant scope and exchange rate basis compared with the same period last year.

This change is due to:

A currency effect of -0.4 %;

A volume effect of -3.0%, due mainly to a fall in volumes of modular structures, for which the end markets are declining;

A favorable price-mix effect of +16.0%, driven by a confirmed recovery in activities that have traditionally been profitable for the Group, such as Solar Protection and the new Solutions business lines, as well as the impact of price increases introduced to mitigate the negative effect of high inflation on certain raw materials.

H1 2025 activity

The Group posted sales of €178.7 million in the first half of 2025, up by more than 10% on both current and constant scopes and exchange rates.

Half-year sales trends by geographical region are as follows:

Europe posted solid revenue growth of 6.7% on a current scope and exchange rate basis and 6.5% on a constant scope and exchange rate basis, with sales of almost €129 million over the period, thanks to historic markets that remain well oriented.

After a difficult 2024 exercise in North American markets, sales in the Americas rebounded strongly in the first half. Growth accelerated sharply between the 1st and 2nd quarters, taking half-year sales up to €23.4 million, representing growth at constant scope and exchanges rates of +49%.

Sales in the Asia-Africa-Pacific region were up 5.4% on H1 2024, both on a current and constant scope and exchange rates basis, due to good momentum in the various markets.

Outlook

Based on a seasonal history between the first (driven by solar protection activity and tense architecture) and the second half of the fiscal year, the group will focus (despite an uncertain context, particularly on the geopolitical level) on maintaining its trajectory initiated with Transform 2025 that aims at increasing its adaptability and profitability.

Financier calendar

Publication of first half 2025 results on September 10, 2025, after market close.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2024, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €323.6 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

