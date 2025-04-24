Continued Momentum in main markets

First impact of sales price rises following inflation in certain raw materials

Sébastien Schneider joins the Executive Board in charge of Finance

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, today announced its revenues for the 1st quarter 2025.

Sébastien Baril, Chairman of the SergeFerrari Group's Executive Board, stated: "This year's start confirms the upward trend in business initiated at the beginning of the second half of last year. In a still uncertain environment, we remain vigilant in terms of both material costs and overheads, in order to maintain our trajectory of improved profitability. In a structurally buoyant market, Serge Ferrari will capitalize on the enhanced agility provided by the Transform plan to seize the opportunities offered by increasingly pronounced cycles."

Breakdown of sales by geographic area (unaudited)

(€ thousands) 1st quarter 2025 1st quarter 2024 Ch. at current scope and exchanges rates Ch. at constant scope and exchanges rates Europe 59,522 53,789 10.7% 9.9% Americas 8,420 7,678 9.7% 24.1% Asia Africa Pacific 11,231 11,995 -6.4% -6.7% Total revenues 79,173 73,462 7.8% 8.7%

The Group recorded revenue of €79.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 7.8% at current scope and exchange rates compared with the same period last year, and up 8.7% on a constant scope and exchange rate basis.

The level of activity was driven by the combined effects of a 3.0% increase in sales volumes and a 5.7% price mix effect over the period, reflecting both a more favorable product mix and price increases that offset the rise in certain raw material prices that emerged at the end of fiscal year 2024. This good performance was slightly mitigated by a negative currency effect of -0.9%.

Geographically, the Europe region returned to a positive momentum, driven by a more favorable trend in its historical markets, thanks to the turnaround efforts undertaken in recent months as part of the Transform plan. In the Americas region, sales benefited from the market recovery in North America following the period of uncertainty that accompanied the US presidential election. Revenue in the Asia-Africa-Pacific region was down slightly on a like-for-like basis, in line with the seasonal nature of architectural projects.

Governance

Sébastien Schneider joined SergeFerrari Group on April 1, 2025 as a member of the Executive Board in charge of Finance. Sébastien Schneider has over 30 years of professional experience in financial roles and responsibilities: Strategy/Development, Financing, M&A, FP&A, Governance in international and family-owned industrial companies and, most recently, in a Green Tech start-up.

Outlook

At the end of its first quarter, Serge Ferrari is encouraged by the recovery in its strategic markets and the effectiveness of the measures outlined in its Transform plan. However, the group will remain vigilant in the face of a turbulent global economic environment and will rely on its renewed agility to take any necessary measures to adapt, particularly in response to the continued high prices of certain raw materials.

Financier calendar

Annual General Meeting: Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Publication of second quarter 2025 revenue on July 29, 2025, after market close.

after market close. Publication of first half 2025 results on September 10, 2025, after market close.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2024, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €323.6 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

