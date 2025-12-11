€105 million in financing indexed to non-financial indicators

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER), a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, announced today that on December 10, 2025, it signed a new syndicated loan indexed to extra-financial indicators (SLL "Sustainable Linked Loan") for €105 million, intended to refinance its syndicated loan and private placement in euros that were set up in July 2020.

The syndicated loan was arranged by several banks, all based in the region, and an institutional investor managing private debt funds, selected by SergeFerrari Group.

It includes extra-financial performance indicators (ESG KPIs). The three ESG KPIs are the frequency rate of workplace accidents, Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and Scope 3 emissions. Each indicator is associated with a set of annual targets. The margin grid is adjusted annually based on whether one or more of these three ESG KPIs have been achieved, in addition to a traditional margin grid based on the net leverage ratio.

Crédit Lyonnais (LCL) acts as Documentation Agent and Credit and Security Agent, while Caisse d'Epargne et de Prévoyance de Rhône Alpes (CERA) acts as ESG Coordinator and Banque Populaire Auvergne Rhône Alpes (BPAURA) acts as ESG Co-Coordinator.

Sébastien Baril, Chairman of the SergeFerrari Group's Executive Board, comments: "We are very pleased with this refinancing, which gives us visibility beyond the next five years and allows us to expand our pool of financial partners. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to both our long-standing and new partners for their trust. In addition to attesting to our financial strength, these new resources will finance the Group's development and enable it to continue its growth momentum and progress in its new Solutions businesses."

SergeFerrari Group was assisted in this transaction by Redbridge Debt Treasury Advisory (financial advisor) and August Debouzy (legal advisor). DLA Piper France LLP acted as legal advisor to the lenders.

Financial calendar

- Publication of 2025 Full-year revenues,on January 26, 2026, after market close.

- Publication of 2025 Full-year results,on March 11, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing 4 Press Release Sept 2025 facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

At the end of 2024, SergeFerrari Group posted consolidated revenues of €323.6 million, more than 80% of which was generated outside France. SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

