LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE announces a first asset divesting as part of its portfolio rationalization program

FDE announces a first asset divesting as part of its portfolio rationalization program

Pontpierre, France, October 26th 2026 - FDE (FDE - Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), an independent low-carbon energy producer, announces that its Norwegian subsidiary Greenstat AS has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell its entire 56.04% interest in Elgane Vind AS, a wind power development company in Norway, to Zephyr AS.

This transaction is the first asset disposal agreed under the Group's portfolio rationalisation program announced on 6 October 2026. It marks the first step in the disposal of non-core assets and the refocusing of FDE's resources on its key cash-flow generating activities.

The agreement covers all 14,010 shares held by Greenstat in Elgane Vind AS and provides for consideration up to NOK 4 million (c. €0.34 M): NOK 1.7 million payable at completion and an additional NOK 2.3 million contingent upon the project reaching a final investment decision, in accordance with the contractual terms. Completion remains subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set out in the agreement. Following completion, Greenstat will no longer hold an equity interest in Elgane Vind AS.

FDE and Greenstat have established a strong foundation for Elgane Vind through solid project development and a clear focus on local engagement. Zephyr looks forward to building on this work and taking the project into its next phase," said Olav Rommetveit, CEO of Zephyr AS.

A more focused asset base and disciplined capital allocation

The disposal of this peripheral wind development asset is consistent with FDE's more selective capital allocation strategy. The Group is prioritising its core activities and assets that generate, or are closest to generating, cash flows, particularly in mine gas and biogas, supported by long-term contracts and clearly identified value creation.

By rationalising its asset base, FDE aims to concentrate management attention, development resources and capital on these priorities. The proceeds will contribute to the Group's cash preservation objectives, while the contingent consideration retains an economic interest in the project's future development.

"This disposal reflects our discipline: we are concentrating our capital and our teams on the assets that generate cash flows today, particularly mine gas and biogas," said Antoine Forcinal, CEO of FDE.

FDE remains focused on operational performance, disciplined investment and the generation of sustainable, recurring cash flows across its core businesses.

Next announcement:

Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 10 December 2026

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible to PEA et PEA-PME

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press contact

contact@fde.eu

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@fde.eu

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer committed to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE draws on its expertise-ranging from engineering and energy production to CO 2 storage-to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems involved.

For more information, visit http://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the growth prospects and strategies of FDE and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include information regarding the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends related to its operating results, financial condition, and cash position. Although these statements are based on data, assumptions, and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties; as a result, actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in the documents filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on FDE's website (www.francaisedelenergie.fr). The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Group's statements as of the date of this document. Unless required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.

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