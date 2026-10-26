Elektros, Inc.: Santa Claus Comes Early to Wall Street: Elektros Explores an All-American Lithium Opportunity Near Canada as U.S. Battery and Defense Supply Chains Take Center Stage

A potential upstate New York acquisition could offer a domestic pathway for lithium exploration, processing and future American manufacturing - subject to extensive due diligence

A New American Lithium Vision

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / With investors watching technology and resource markets for fresh opportunities, ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company, is evaluating a prospective lithium property in upstate New York, near the Canadian border but on the United States side. The Company sees strategic appeal in exploring an American source of lithium for domestic battery and industrial supply chains. No acquisition agreement has been signed, and the presence, quantity, quality or commercial recoverability of lithium at the property has not been independently established.

Made in America: A Potential Logistics Advantage

For a company considering international lithium movements, a viable U.S. property could offer an attractive alternative to ocean freight, container bookings, port congestion, customs clearance, import documentation and certain tariff exposures. Domestic operations would not automatically eliminate taxes, tariffs on imported equipment, regulatory requirements or transportation costs. However, if technical and economic studies support development, sourcing material on American soil could simplify portions of the journey to U.S. processors and battery manufacturers. The Company believes that opportunity merits serious investigation.

Why Lithium Matters to America

Lithium is a key input for many rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, grid-scale storage, portable electronics and selected aerospace and defense systems. Battery-grade products require specialized processing and qualification; ore from a prospective mine cannot be assumed to meet these standards. A secure domestic supply chain-from exploration and extraction to refining and battery production-has attracted substantial government and private-sector attention. ELEKTROS hopes, over time and only if a commercially viable project is developed, to evaluate relationships serving the automotive, energy-storage and potentially qualified defense markets. It has no announced military supply contract.

Bloomberg, Reuters and Benzinga Highlight the National Opportunity

Bloomberg News reported on June 25, 2026, that the U.S. Army had reached arrangements with companies including EnergyX and ioneer for mineral-processing facilities associated with military installations, with lithium among the materials involved. Separately, Bloomberg reported that a Defense Logistics Agency lithium purchase solicitation worth up to $300 million was later canceled in August 2026; that canceled tender is not an active purchase commitment. Reuters reported on September 12, 2023, that Albemarle received a $90 million Pentagon grant for its planned Kings Mountain lithium mine reopening in North Carolina. More recently, Reuters reported on August 7, 2026, a broad U.S. investment initiative for mineral and battery projects, including a conditional defense-related loan for battery-materials company Sila Nanotechnologies. Benzinga reported on October 22, 2026, on the substantial capital requirements for new lithium mines, Albemarle's U.S. position and the domestic supply-chain opportunity. These are independent industry examples, not contracts, endorsements or funding commitments involving ELEKTROS.

An Exploratory Property-Not Yet an Acquisition

ELEKTROS intends to assess property ownership and mineral rights, geological records, independent sampling, potential resource estimates, environmental considerations, permitting, access to infrastructure, capital needs and available refining partners. Any transaction would depend on satisfactory due diligence, negotiated terms and financing. There is no guarantee the Company will acquire the property, establish a resource, construct a mine or sell lithium.

Beyond Lithium: Patented EV Charging Technology

Alongside its hard-rock lithium ambitions, ELEKTROS continues to explore commercialization opportunities for its multi-port electric-vehicle charging concept, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The Company aims to engage qualified engineering, development and commercialization partners. A patent does not by itself demonstrate a working commercial prototype, charging speed, regulatory approval or customer adoption.

A Season of Possibility for ELEK Shareholders

The spirit of an early October holiday rally offers a memorable backdrop for ELEKTROS's exploration of a domestic lithium future. The Company welcomes interest from investors who follow emerging microcap opportunities while emphasizing that market excitement is not evidence of a favorable entry price or future share performance. Management remains grateful to Almighty God and to shareholders for their continued interest as it works to turn promising ideas into verifiable milestones.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company under ticker symbol ELEK (OTC) pursuing opportunities involving hard-rock lithium, EV charging infrastructure and patented charging technology. Its prospective upstate New York lithium property is under preliminary evaluation and is not an acquired or producing asset.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements regarding a potential New York property acquisition, lithium deposits or resources, exploration, mining, production, tariffs, logistics savings, domestic supply chains, processing, automotive or military customers, government opportunities, EV charging technology, prototypes, licensing, financing, growth and market conditions reflect plans or expectations, not guarantees. ELEKTROS has not announced an executed property acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, operating mine, commercial lithium production, military contract, refinery supply agreement, or commercial EV charging prototype. Risks include geological uncertainty, title and mineral-rights issues, environmental and permitting requirements, regulatory compliance, capital availability, commodity prices, processing capacity, customer qualification, transport costs, tariffs, competition and stock-market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors may lose some or all invested capital. Past market trends do not predict future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Media and Patent References

Bloomberg (June 25, 2026): https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-25/us-army-bases-to-host-critical-minerals-plants-in-onshoring-push

Bloomberg News (August 4, 2026): https://businessmirror.com.ph/2026/08/04/us-dod-cancels-plan-to-buy-300m-of-lithium/

Reuters (September 12, 2023): https://finance.yahoo.com/news/albemarle-90-mln-grant-pentagon-145725119.html

Reuters (August 7, 2026): https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-host-mining-ceos-administration-seeks-minerals-defense-supply-chains-2026-08-07/

Benzinga (October 22, 2026): https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/santa-claus-comes-early-to-wall-street-elektros-otc-elek-explores-an-all-american-lithiu-1241765