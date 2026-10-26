

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.319 billion, or $5.80 per share. This compares with $607 million, or $2.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 32.0% to $11.249 billion from $8.521 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.319 Bln. vs. $607 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.80 vs. $2.63 last year. -Revenue: $11.249 Bln vs. $8.521 Bln last year.



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