

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Computer Giant Intel (INTC) announced that it has agreed to acquire Classiq, a provider of quantum computing software.



Combining Classiq's software platform with Intel's spin-qubit manufacturing technology and existing software could create an easy-to-use, end-to-end quantum computing platform and help bring the technology into mainstream use.



The acquisition would combine Intel's quantum software, silicon spin-qubit technology and semiconductor manufacturing expertise with Classiq's automated quantum algorithm platform.



This would help Intel offer complete quantum computing solutions and expand its product portfolio to include Quantum Processing Units (QPUs), alongside its existing CPUs, GPUs and ASICs.



On the Nasdaq in the after hours, the shares were trading 0.45 percent up at $90.89, after closing Monday's trading 4.04 percent up at $90.47.



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