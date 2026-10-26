

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees as the software giant seeks to balance heavy artificial intelligence infrastructure spending with efforts to maintain financial efficiency.



The voluntary exit offer is available to certain employees in the U.S., Canada, India and the United Kingdom at experience level 70 or below. The eligible workforce represents about 27 percent of Microsoft's 223,000 employees, although the company has not set a target for departures.



The move follows Microsoft's voluntary retirement program earlier this year and its announcement in July that it would cut 4,800 jobs. The company has been investing heavily in data centers to meet growing AI computing demand from customers including Anthropic and OpenAI.



Eligible employees have until early December to decide whether to accept the offer, with participating workers expected to leave on Dec. 31. Microsoft is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday.



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