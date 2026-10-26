Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Super Lithium Corp. (CSE: SL) ("Super Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it will rely on Coordinated Blank Order 51-933, which will permit the Company to adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers, such as Super Lithium, to voluntarily change from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. As a result, the Company will not prepare and file interim financial statement reports and management discussion and analyses for its first and third quarters ending February 28 and August 31. Accordingly, the first quarterly financial statements that Super Lithium will not be filing relate to the quarterly report ended August 31, 2026. The Company is adopting SAR in order to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company confirms it meets criteria to adopt SAR. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting the Company's intentions regarding future financial statement reporting.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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