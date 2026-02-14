Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Super Lithium Corp. (CSE: SL) ("Super Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its Phase I exploration program on its flagship Railroad Valley Lithium Project located in Nye County, Nevada (the "Property"). The December 2025 exploration program built upon preliminary work that the Company conducted in 2022 where it successfully completed 7.5 line-kilometers of CS-AMT identifying a resistivity feature suggesting brine potential at depth. The recently completed program utilized Magnetotellurics (MT) to better define the feature at depth. In conjunction with the geophysical survey, the Company conducted a soil sampling program with 500-metre spacing to encompass the entirety of the Property. With the scarcity of prior exploration work, these surveys will provide the foundation from which future work will be built.

Geophysics

A technical report was completed earlier in 2025 building off a preliminary Controlled Source Audio Magnetotelleric (CS-AMT) survey completed in 2022. The survey indicates strongly conductive material (< 8 ohm /meters) at a relatively shallow depth of around 300 meters. This has the potential to represent brine or highly conductive clay. The December 2025 program will determine if that material can be better defined at depth using Magnetotellurics (MT) along the same lines. Preliminary images of the inverted MT survey show a significant feature less than 200 metres from the surface. A final interpretation is anticipated later this month (see Figure 1).

The recommendations from the 2025 Technical Report are guiding the current exploration plan. The target mineralization is lithium-enriched brine in sub-surface aquifers which are not observable on the surface. Evidence for mineralization consists of conductive layers and confined basins identified via geophysical methods. Drilling in other parts of the valley have identified evaporite beds and lithium enriched brines, although grades have not been published.

Geochemistry

To support the previous CS-AMT survey, the Company also conducted a soil sampling program. A total of 166 samples set at a 500-metre spacing throughout the Property were collected and analyzed for lithium and associated trace elements to determine if there is any near-surface expression of mineralization. The spacing was chosen to effectively cover the area and provide a framework for potential infill depending upon results. Assay results are pending.

The Railroad Valley Property consists of 112 unpatented claims comprising a total of approximately 906 hectares (2,240 acres) in Nye County, Nevada. The project is accessible via Nevada State Highways. There is a lack of historic work on this parcel prior to 2017 making it an attractive, underexplored property. Railroad Valley is a classic Basin and Range graben basin bounded on all sides by dip-slip faults. The basin appears to be asymmetric, with a "trap door" configuration with the southeast side of the valley being deeper than the northwest side. There are regional lithium geochemical data from the National Uranium Resource Evaluation (NURE) database throughout the Railroad Valley ranging from 13-247ppm. The geologic setting, combined with the presence of lithium in both active geothermal fluids and surface salts within the Railroad Valley property position match characteristics of lithium brine prospects in other Nevada basins.

The main mineral target at the Railroad Valley project is a playa-related lithium brine deposit similar to productive playas in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and several areas of South America. In 2013, Bradley defined seven characteristics of lithium brine deposits: Arid Climate; Closed Basin containing a playa or salar; Tectonically driven subsidence; Associated igneous or geothermal activity; Suitable lithium source rocks; One or more adequate aquifers; Sufficient time to concentrate brine. The Railroad Valley Project is known to have all seven of these characteristics. While this correlation is no guarantee of a deposit, this provides the Super Lithium Team with strong support for exploration work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Christopher Longton, BS, CPG. Mr. Longton is a "Qualified Person" for Super Lithium, and is independent of the Company, within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). To the best of his knowledge, the technical information pertaining to the Railroad Valley Property, and discussion of it as disclosed in this news release, is neither inaccurate nor misleading.

About Super Lithium

Super Lithium Inc. is a Canadian resource company involved in the identification and advancement of lithium exploration properties. The Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Railroad Valley Lithium Project, which consists of 112 unpatented placer mining claims covering approximately 906 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada.

Figure 1. Preliminary geophysical inversions showing low resistivity features at depth on the east side of the property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11478/283972_sl%20figure%201.jpg

