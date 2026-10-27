

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), a provider of equipment, services, and software solutions to the semiconductor industry, Monday announced that it is increasing its investment in BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. or BESI, a manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, to about 20 percent.



The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.



The companies have a longstanding strategic collaboration and areas of collaboration include next-generation 3D IC scaling, logic and memory integration, scaling of thermo-compression bonding and new die-on-wafer, die-on-die and die-on-panel integration platforms.



'Applied Materials is adding to its investment in Besi as hybrid bonding technology and next-generation interconnect architectures become increasingly critical enablers of energy-efficient AI compute performance. We also look forward to furthering our strategic collaboration with Besi and delivering the innovative products and technologies our customers need to scale AI systems.', said Dr. Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials.



The company has entered into an accelerated share purchase agreement for the BESI shares.



Further, Applied Materials clarified that it has no intention to increase its stake in BESI beyond 20 percent and it doesn't seek board representation at BESI.



On Monday, Applied Materials shares closed at $387.59, up 2.74% on the Nasdaq.



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