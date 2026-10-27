

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - OBIC Co. Ltd (4684.T) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY44.383 billion, or JPY103.00 per share. This compares with JPY37.303 billion, or JPY84.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to JPY75.023 billion from JPY65.784 billion last year.



OBIC Co. Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY44.383 Bln. vs. JPY37.303 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY103.00 vs. JPY84.80 last year. -Revenue: JPY75.023 Bln vs. JPY65.784 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 198.59 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 151.200 B



All EPS are basic



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